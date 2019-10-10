Macarthur’s Partner Fe Limited Releases Copper and Gold Results

Macarthur Minerals announced that its joint venture partner Fe, has released further significant copper and gold assays.









Macarthur Minerals (TSXV:MMS,OTCQB:MMSDF) announced that its joint venture partner Fe, has released further significant copper and gold assays including a new manganese oxide area sample recording 59.4 percent manganese oxide result from a recent field trip to the Hillside project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

As quoted from the press release:

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals, commented: “We are pleased to provide an update on the work completed since the joint venture between Macarthur and Fe Limited was entered into on May 14, 2019. FEL’s exploration activities have been focused on the company’s previously underexplored Pilbara lithium and gold areas and to date, the results have been very encouraging with numerous high-grade results in the Hillside and Strelley project areas. FEL is currently in the process of planning a drilling program with the areas shaping up to host multiple attractive and untested prospects.”

