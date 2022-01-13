Gold Investing News
Endurance Gold Corporation has reported the best gold intersection to date from a new drill discovery from its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than ...

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) has reported the best gold intersection to date from a new drill discovery from its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Endurance" in the search box.

As announced on November 3, 2021, the company completed 4,329 metres of diamond drilling in 22 drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones, with many of the drill intersections in the Eagle area near-surface and high-grade.

Today's results are for diamond drill hole DDH21-20, a new near-surface drill discovery on the Eagle South soil anomaly that tested a strongly altered and mineralized outcrop exposed during the October 2021 drill trail construction that was completed to access the Eagle South gold-in-soil anomaly. The hole assayed 15.7 grams per tonne gold over 24.8 metres, including 26.96 grams per tonne gold over 4.1 metres, commencing at just 33.3 metres down hole. DDH21-20 was a significant step-out located 150 metre southeast of DH21-006 reported on December 29th , which intersected Eagle Zone gold mineralization of 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres including 17.02 grams per tonne gold over 4.3 metres.

One soil sample with a gold-in-soil value of 2,000 parts per billion gold was located in this approximate area prior to drill trail construction. Additional results and drilling in the Eagle South area are required to provide confidence on the estimated true width of this drill intersection.

DDH21-020 is located 760 metres southeast of DH21-009 which tested the Imperial Zone and intersected gold mineralization of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres, including 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres, as reported on December 9th.

Assay results for the 7 of 16 holes completed at the Eagle Zone were reported in November and December with intersections of 10.94 grams per tonne gold over 5.4 metres, 7.49 grams per tonne gold over 9.0 metres, 8.62 grams per tonne gold over 24.4 metres, 2.39 grams per tonne gold over 14.8 metres, and 2.08 grams per tonne gold over 16.9 metres. Assay results for 3 of 6 holes drilled at the Imperial Zone were reported in December with a highlight intersection of 8.47 grams per tonne gold over 24.9 metres including a higher grade core of 16.27 grams per tonne gold over 10.5 metres.

Assay results for the remaining eleven holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones are expected to be reported through January and February.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

The shares are trading at $0.43. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

