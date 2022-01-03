Fintech Investing News
Today, TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced its new 2022 brand campaign, "You do your thing". Celebrating the uniqueness of people's lives and the enthusiasm and expertise of its network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts , the integrated campaign showcases how TurboTax Live tax experts can solve even the most complicated tax situations. Because a complicated life means interesting taxes.

"Many people believe that what makes them unique will make their taxes complicated. But for TurboTax Live tax experts, that just makes things interesting," said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. "And with a network of thousands of tax experts, we have a TurboTax Live tax expert who can handle the complexities. From professional gamers and digital nomads to crypto investors and self-employed creators , TurboTax has the right tax experts for everyone's unique, fun and crazy life. So "You do your thing. We've got your taxes."

This is the second year the brand campaign has focused on the company's TurboTax Live offerings. With TurboTax Live , filers can get expert help as they go or hand their taxes off to a dedicated tax expert to file for them from start to finish. And Intuit's AI-powered expert matching will pair filers with TurboTax Live tax experts experienced in their personal tax situation for a first of its kind full service tax preparation experience.

With six films, including two Spanish language spots, this year's "You Do Your Thing" campaign highlights a crypto investor, gamer and self-employed musician and an influencer and how their dedicated TurboTax Live expert has them covered. The integrated campaign will span digital, audio, social and partner channels.

This year's campaign films features:
"You Do Your Thing" : No matter how unique a person's life is, TurboTax Live tax experts can handle the complexities. From living the nomadic van lifestyle to a pandemic-induced career change, experienced TurboTax Live experts are here to help filers get their biggest refund.

"Millionaire, Shredder, Astrologer" : Whether filers invest in crypto, own a small business, or are too busy being a shredder to do their taxes, TurboTax Live tax experts can handle it.

"Hand it off, Expertise" (Spanish): Bilingual TurboTax Live tax experts help filers navigate the tax implications of getting married and expanding their household with a grandparent moving in.

The 2022 brand campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative advertising agency.

ABOUT INTUIT
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Ashley McMahon Ashley_McMahon@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life.

Firms like Fitch Ratings and KPMG are projecting strength in the market moving forward, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies, diverse businesses could profit as the industry develops.

Read on for a look at the top-performing NASDAQ fintech stocks of the year. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on December 29, 2021, and all information was current at that time. Companies with share prices of at least US$50 million were considered.

Social Venture Partners Charlotte and Credit Karma Announce $120,000 Investment Into Local Nonprofits

SVP Charlotte and Credit Karma have teamed up to invest in Feeding Charlotte and Soccer Foundation of Charlotte aimed at improving upward mobility for underserved communities in Charlotte

Social Venture Partners (SVP) Charlotte , a local nonprofit organization that invests skilled volunteer hours, social capital, and funding into grassroots nonprofits, has today announced its latest investment, along with a major contribution from the firm's newest corporate partner, Credit Karma . Together, SVP Charlotte and Credit Karma will invest up to $120,000 into two local nonprofits, Feeding Charlotte and the Soccer Foundation of Charlotte , both aimed at improving social and economic inequality in Charlotte and beyond. This marks SVP Charlotte's 22nd and 23rd strategic investment into Charlotte area nonprofit organizations since 2005, a total investment of nearly $2 million in 17 years.

PAYPAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against PayPal on August 20, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of PayPal have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Credit Karma Flips the Script on Tax This Season

Credit Karma launches new tax experience to help its members in the U.S. seamlessly file their taxes through Intuit TurboTax integration and get faster access to their refund through early deposit and refund advance programs

Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 110 million members in the U.S., has launched a new tax experience with the goal of taking the stress, uncertainty and complexity out of taxes and helping members make the most of their refund. This includes seamless tax filing through TurboTax and faster access to refunds in-season through early deposit and refund advance programs, as well as deeper insights into their finances throughout the rest of the year. Through this integration, Credit Karma and TurboTax, from INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), will offer most filers with simple tax returns the option to file their taxes with TurboTax directly within the Credit Karma app and gain faster access to their refund with Credit Karma Money. 1

Additionally, Credit Karma will launch a new feature to provide its members who previously filed their taxes with TurboTax with rich insights about their finances, income and taxes on an ongoing basis. Members will also be able to estimate their refund and review common tax terms to help them better understand their finances, navigate life events and plan for the future.

"Much like credit scores, taxes are an essential part of our financial lives. However, for much of the year, taxes are largely ignored by consumers. That's because they can be intimidating and confusing for most people. This is a problem we're well positioned to solve, especially now that we are part of the Intuit family," said Ken Lin, founder and CEO of Credit Karma. "By combining forces with TurboTax, we believe we can deliver more value to our members, giving them greater visibility into their income and taxes throughout the year and providing them with a seamless, first-in-class tax filing experience."

Credit Karma is leaning into Intuit's innovative technologies with its latest integration with TurboTax, the leader in online tax preparation. Now, Credit Karma members who choose to file their taxes with TurboTax within the Credit Karma app will be able to enjoy the best of both products, along with special offers and discounts. For example, some tax filers who choose to deposit their entire refund into a Credit Karma Money Spend account 2 will be able to file their taxes with TurboTax for free. 3 Additionally, TurboTax filers who choose to deposit their refund into a Spend account could receive their refund early through direct deposit. 4 Some eligible filers may even have the chance to receive part of their refund even earlier, in some cases in as little as one hour of the IRS accepting their return 5 , through the TurboTax Refund Advance program 6 .

"Refunds are often the biggest paycheck of the year for many Americans, averaging about $2,800 per person . At the same time, 60% of Americans can't come up with $1,000 in an emergency. We want to bridge this gap by helping consumers get access to their refund sooner and give them a better place to receive and manage their money," said Poulomi Damany, GM of assets and tax at Credit Karma. "With Credit Karma Money, members have access to a suite of tools to help them stay on top of their bills, save money and, for some members, build credit."

Financial insights, a new feature within the Credit Karma app, will provide members who previously filed their taxes with TurboTax with a snapshot of information from their previous years' tax returns, as well as a breakdown of other key tax stats, such as past refund amounts, effective tax rates and the amount of taxes paid at the state and federal level. Additionally, members will be able to see how their data trends over time and how that compares to others with similar profiles.

About Credit Karma

Founded in 2007 by Ken Lin, Credit Karma, an INTUit company (Nasdaq: INTU), is a consumer technology company with more than 120 million members in the United States, U.K. and Canada, including almost half of all U.S. millennials. While best known for pioneering free credit scores, the company's members turn to Credit Karma for everything related to their financial goals, including identity monitoring, applying for credit cards, shopping for loans (car, home and personal), auto insurance, savings accounts and now checking accounts through our bank partner, MVB Bank, Inc., Member FDIC — all for free. Learn more about how Credit Karma members are making financial progress on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Announces a Profit of $91,928 for Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2021

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $91,928 for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021

During fiscal 2021, Alphinat has concentrated most of its commercial efforts on its partnerships and accelerating sales in the public sector. Furthermore, SmartGuide continues being used by federal government departments & agencies, state / provincial and municipal governments.

