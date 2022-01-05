Fintech Investing News
With More Than 17 Million Small Businesses Projected to Start in 2022, New QuickBooks Campaign Focuses on Helping Entrepreneurs Pursue their Dreams

Following its recent forecast that more than 17 million new small businesses may be formed in 2022, INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today an integrated campaign focused on spotlighting and helping these "early start" businesses succeed. The U.S. and Canadian QuickBooks campaign is a multi-channel, integrated effort focused on the duality of small business ownership that many experience when they pursue their passions.

"Small business owners just starting out are often uncertain about how to manage critical business operations like paying employees, accessing capital or getting paid," said Dan McCarthy, senior vice president, chief business officer at Intuit. "Yet they are filled with passion, perseverance and grit to make their dreams of owning their own business come true. The QuickBooks ‘Early Start' campaign demonstrates this duality by spotlighting candid stories from small business owners who possess the tenacity and drive that goes into starting a business while also highlighting how the QuickBooks platform can help them grow and succeed from day one."

The campaign will run throughout 2022 and includes several integrated elements:

  • Refreshingly candid ads across North American broadcast and digital channels in the U.S. and Canada, including a commercial airing during America's biggest professional football game of the year on February 13, 2022. Video spots can be found here .
  • Educational content that provides resources and advice from clinical psychologist Dr. Sherry Walling , an expert in helping entrepreneurs stay focused, gain clarity and find joy in the opportunities and challenges of owning a business. Walling's tips and advice will be featured on the QuickBooks blog and other channels throughout the campaign.
  • A comprehensive social media campaign that features elements of the ad campaign as well as newly-created content aimed to inspire "early start" businesses.
  • Influencer activations across varying content platforms that amplify authentic personal stories created by small business influencers.

"Nothing really prepares you for the duality of emotions one experiences when becoming a small business owner," said Dr. Sherry Walling, best-selling author and founder and lead psychologist for Zenfounder. "It's definitely a long-game play if you're going to survive, thrive and sustain a healthy entrepreneurial life. The more you can partner with someone who can take some of the unnecessary burden and hard stuff away, the more confident you will feel. It's about working smarter, and putting your time and energy toward the activities that yield the highest return for you and for your business."

This "Early Start" campaign was created in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks' creative agency of record TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and other agencies, including Critical Mass, Collectively, Access Communications and Initiative.

About Intuit
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

Intuit QuickBooks:
Kim Amsbaugh
Kim_Amsbaugh@intuit.com

Jen Garcia
Jeng@accesstheagency.com

