Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Strengthens Management and Leadership Team

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") Interra Copper is pleased to announce the following additions and changes to the management and leadership team.

Interra appoints Brian Thurston, PGeo. to the Board of directors and as CEO, effective July 1st. Brian holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 32 years' geological experience working on projects from grass roots to feasibility level including in North and South America, Africa and India. As Country Manager he was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources in Ecuador which was acquired in 2008 by Kinross for $1.2B. In 2004, Mr. Thurston transitioned from geologist to corporate positions and has founded several public companies and held positions of director and officer, as well as served on multiple committees including audit and corporate governance. Mr. Thurston was President and CEO of Lion Energy Corp. from 2007 to 2011 before takeover was successfully completed by Lundin's Africa Oil Corp.

Interra appoints Dong Shim as new CFO. Mr. Shim has led a successful accounting and finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly traded junior mining companies and high-tech industries. Member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States. Mr. Shim also assisted various start-up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market. The appointment of Mr. Shim will be effective August 1st to allow for a smooth transition.

Interra appoints Janet Francis as Corporate Secretary, effective July 1st. Janet Francis brings over 20 years of experience in the public company sector, having served as either a director, Corporate Secretary, or corporate secretarial services provider to a number of companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange, Cboe Canada and/or NYSE American. She is the founder and principal of a private company providing regulatory compliance and corporate governance services to primarily public companies and other reporting issuers.

Interra appoints Dave McMillan as Board Advisor. Mr. McMillan has been involved in the mining and financial markets for over 40 years and has, since his retirement from the securities industry in 2000, held numerous director and executive roles in public and private companies. During his 17 years in the securities industry, Mr. McMillan was an investment advisor, vice president, director and senior partner in one of the top private brokerage firms in Canada. During this time, Mr. McMillan was instrumental in the financing of many junior exploration companies in North and South America, including the junior exploration companies that originally discovered the mineral resources that led to the development of the Kemess and the Mount Milligan mines, both of which are located in the same geological trend as the Company's Thane Project, in British Columbia.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to close an insider led non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing up to an aggregate of 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$750,000. The non-brokered private placement is almost fully allocated to insiders, existing shareholders, and new strategic shareholders of the company.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant, whereby each whole Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") shall be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.15 per Warrant Share. Each Warrant shall expire on the date that is twelve months following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration in the event the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than C$0.35 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

Proceeds from the Private Placement are intended for exploration activities and general working capital purposes. Closing of the Private Placement, subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, is anticipated to occur in the coming weeks.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On behalf of the Board of Interra Copper Corp. For further information contact:

Katherine Pryde Investor Relations investors@interracoppercorp.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the closing of the Private Placement, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, and the revolving credit facility, including the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Interra, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to the Company receiving all approvals necessary for the completion of the Private Placement and revolving credit facility and the timing thereof. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Interra does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX)

IMCX:CC
Interra Copper
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper


Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide details of the first phase of the planned 2024 exploration program at the Thane Copper-Gold Project (the "Project" or "Thane") in North Central British Columbia.

THANE PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Provides Rip Copper Molybdenum Project Exploration Update

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide detail of the first phase exploration program at the Rip Copper Project (the "Project" or "Rip") in the Stikine region of British Columbia. The Rip Project is situated approximately 33 km northeast of Imperial Metals' past producing Huckleberry copper-molybdenum ("Cu-Mo") mine (see Figure 1), which is presently on care and maintenance. Imperial Metals Corporation is exploring Huckleberry and its surrounding claims for additional Cu-Mo resources.

In late 2023, the Company first announced its option agreement with ArcWest Exploration Inc. ("ArcWest") to acquire an 80% interest in ArcWest's Rip Cu-Mo project. Interra can earn the first tier of its interest in the project by completing staged exploration work totalling C$2.0 million and direct payment of C$100,000 and annual share payments over 4 years until end of 2027. Interra is currently funded for, and anticipates, it will meet and likely exceed its 2024 and 2025 obligations for the earn-in of C$300,000 and C$500,000 in expenditures respectively with the budget outlined in this 2 stage program. The initial program is staged into 2 work phases: 1) A geophysical program to define drill targets, commencing in late April and; 2) A diamond drilling program tentatively scheduled for Q3/Q4 of 2024.

Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to issue the following letter from its Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick Gittleman, updating shareholders on the Company's plans for unlocking value from its assets while executing on a prudent yet strategic work plan in 2024.

To our fellow shareholders of Interra Copper Corp.,

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

Firetail Resources

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Firetail Resources Limited (Firetail or the Company) (ASX:FTL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Glenn Poole as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, to be effective from 8 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars getting larger as price chart with arrow goes higher.

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Copper is the third most-used metal in the world, and experts believe demand for this important commodity is set to rise in the coming years. At the same time, the supply situation is expected to tighten up.

For that reason, market watchers may be asking, “When will copper go up?” The general consensus is that while prices may not break out in the near term, they will rise once the market truly starts to enter a deficit.

In Q2 2024, copper prices swung upwards more quickly than anticipated. The Comex price climbed as high as US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, a new all-time high, and the LME three month price set an all-time high of US$11,104 per metric ton the same day. They have since pulled back as of June, but the fundamentals remain.

Keep reading...Show less
Coil of copper wire.

Boosting North America's Copper Supply

Copper has a huge role to play in both electrification and the global energy transition — and at our current level of production, demand will soon outpace supply.

The current global supply dynamic exacerbates this problem. According to S&P Global, copper production is more concentrated than oil. Chile is currently the world's largest copper producer, producing roughly 5 million metric tons (MT) of the metal in 2023. Peru, the second largest producer, produced only 2.6 million MT, while Australia was in third place with 810,000 MT. Chile and Peru account for 38 percent of world copper production.

This current supply landscape is unsustainable. Diversifying global supply chains for copper production is necessary to meet the increasing demand. North American governments recognized this issue. They implemented policies and incentives to boost domestic supply.

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper CEO Gordon Neal.

World Copper’s Zonia Project Well Placed for Copper's "Paradigm Shift," CEO Says

Amid the looming copper deficit, World Copper (TSXV:WCU) CEO Gordon Neal believes the market needs to look at more nimble operations, like the company’s Zonia copper oxide project in Arizona, US, for a less expensive and faster path to production.

Neal first explained the problem with the large sulfide deposits major copper companies are developing.

"The majors are spending billions of dollars to put these into production. The average is probably anywhere between $2 billion to $6 billion, some even $10 billion. And the timeline to get them into production is anywhere between eight to 12 years for permitting," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Induced Polarisation (IP) surveys have upgraded the high-priority “8-Mile” Target within the Company’s 80%-owned Gidji JV Project and adjacent to Northern Star Resources Limited’s 313koz “8 Mile Dam” gold deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
A closeup of the end of many copper cylinders of varying sizes.

Top 5 ASX Copper Stocks of 2024

Copper has hit record highs in recent years, and after setbacks at the start of 2024 its fortune has begun to turn.

Prices rebounded to an all-time high on the COMEX of US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, on May 20 on tightening supply and increasing demand from the transition to renewable energy.

In the longer term, many market watchers see tight supply and higher consumption from sectors like the electric vehicle industry creating a robust outlook for copper.

Against that backdrop, the top ASX copper stocks have put on impressive year-to-date share price performances. The list below outlines the best performing copper stocks on the ASX, and was generated on June 26, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener; all copper shares listed had market caps above AU$50 million at that time. Read on to learn more about them.

Keep reading...Show less

Interra Copper
Alvopetro Energy: Leading Independent Upstream and Midstream Gas Developer in Brazil

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

New Drilling and Exploration Programs Launched for Critical Minerals and Gold Targets in World-Class Australian Mineral Provinces

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

×