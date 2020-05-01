As skincare product demand drives research, established brands have the opportunity to leverage scientific advancements to provide safe and effective products.









Health and beauty are key drivers of the skincare and wellness industries, with celebrities and popular figures setting the standards that everyday consumers strive for.

The popularity of remedial skincare regimens has created a rush of products that attempt to lighten and even the skin tone using active ingredients. The efficacy of many of these products is limited and worse, some of them, specifically those containing hydroquinone and mercury, can be toxic to the skin and dangerous for human use. As the demand for skincare products continues to drive research and development, established brands have an opportunity to leverage scientific advancements in order to provide safe and effective products that address the issue of hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone caused by various factors such as, sun exposure, acne and hormonal imbalance.

The growing skincare market

The skin enhancement market is already a USD$8 billion industry according to Grand View Research. This includes subcategories such as skin evening and lightening products that cater to those suffering from sun exposure or other skin-related ailments. The entrance of major brands into the skin lightening market has signaled a new era for the product category. For years, unauthorized hyperpigmentation products have flooded the marketplace offering unrealistic results. A number of these products, specifically those including hydroquinone and mercury, have been associated with negative side effects such as skin inflammation, blisters, eczema and ochronosis or discoloration (hyperpigmentation) of the skin.

The push for safer skincare products

As the demand for products that lighten and even skin tone continues to influence the beauty industry, both major cosmetics companies and emerging science and technology companies are working to develop healthier solutions for skin lightening products. TFChem, a leader in the field of carbohydrate and fluorine chemistry and subsidiary of Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM), has developed a compound called TFC-1067 that is capable of creating an even skin tone without the harmful side effects associated with hydroquinone. “Most of our projects start with a potential drug or cosmetic agent with limitations that we believe we can improve in terms of both safety and effectiveness. We are constantly searching and exploring new projects,” said Sirona CEO Howard J. Verrico. ”Our scientists recognized that there was a need for better treatment options in skin lightening. Existing products that are effective are associated with toxicity, while existing products that are safe tend to be relatively ineffective. We have applied our platform technology to an existing compound to create a new skin lightener that is both highly effective and safe.”

According to Sirona subsidiary TFChem, TFC-1067 is a synthetically-active part of the arbutins family of compounds, with no possibility of breaking down into hydroquinone. TFC-1067 has been proven in clinical trials to lighten darker areas of the skin with a relatively small dose of the compound. “TFC-1067 (0.2 percent) selectively targets dark spots, highlights the skin’s natural beauty and performs better than hydroquinone (2 percent),” stated TFChem.

Using chemistry techniques originally developed by its subsidiary TFChem, Sirona Biochem is developing safe and effective compounds, including TFC-1067. The company’s proprietary chemistry involves strengthening the bond of a carbohydrate molecule by strategically placing fluorine atoms within the molecule, enabling enhanced stability and bioavailability of carbohydrate-based molecules. Sirona Biochem believes its fluorination platform has the potential to contribute to a number of industries including therapeutics, cosmeceuticals, and biological ingredients.

Skincare partnerships enabling new product lines

In September 2019 Sirona Biochem announced it had completed a definitive agreement with Rodan + Fields, the leading skincare brand in the United States, for the licensing and commercial sale of TFC-1067. Under the terms of the agreement, Sirona is expected to receive upfront and milestone payments in addition to ongoing revenue in return for the manufacture and supply of TFC-1067 by Rodan + Fields.

“This is further proof in our platform technology. Rodan + Fields were looking for a new skin lightener and had a team searching the world. They tested our compound in their lab for 18 months and decided we had the compound they needed. It tells others in the business that we have something exciting and valuable. When they fully commercialize, they will prove to others there are no obstacles to success with our compound. The value and interest in TFC-1067 only grows,” said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO. Under the terms of the agreement, Sirona and Rodan + Fields are expected to conduct regular meetings between the company’s respective scientists to explore the potential for future collaborations on new consumer products.

The entrance into the skincare market by Rodan + Fields follows the footsteps of major players such as L’Oreal Paris, Neutrogena and Dove that have all developed their own lines of skincare products designed to help customers of all skin tones improve the look and feel of their skin. As the technologies driving the composition of new products like TFC-1067 continue to improve, major skincare brands have an opportunity to improve their skin pigmentation products, enhancing the lives of those suffering from skin conditions around the world.

Takeaway

The popularity of skin pigmentation products, including skin lightening solutions, has caused leading cosmetics and biotechnology companies to pursue the development of products that can provide the desired effects without any unnecessary health risks. Sirona has developed an effective hyperpigmentation product with TFC-1067 and is entering the market for the compound through its partnership with Rodan + Fields.

