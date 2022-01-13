Gaming Investing News
- Immortals, a Great Lakes-based gaming and esports organization, and Progressive Insurance, the third largest auto insurer in the country, have officially announced an exclusive, multi-year entitlement agreement. Immortals' League of Legends ("LCS") teams will now compete as "Immortals Progressive." This is the esports organization's first ever LCS naming rights sponsorship; Progressive will also serve as the official insurance sponsor of Immortals.

As part of the announcement, Immortals Progressive revealed its "Northern Lights" themed jerseys and branding that pay homage to the northern lights and Great Lakes Region, home for both Progressive Insurance and Immortals.

"Our new branding previews how we intend to integrate visual representations of the Great Lakes Region throughout our merchandise, content and other collateral," said Brad Peters , Immortals Director of Brand. "This jersey design demonstrates how we are breaking the traditional mold of what fans expect to see from esports teams visually." The new jersey design is available for purchase now at store.immortals.gg .

In addition, Immortals Progressive will bring a number of entertaining and interactive initiatives to the gaming community in 2022, including:

  • Community Tournaments: Fans will have the opportunity to compete in three community tournaments, all of which will be live streamed on Twitch. LCS talent and influencers will commentate the games on broadcast to drive community engagement and viewership.
  • Progressive Gaming: Progressive will serve as the presenting sponsor of a branded streaming program with 16 streams throughout 2022. Streams will be headlined by Immortals content creator AriaSaki and LCS players, PowerOfEvil, WildTurtle, Revenge, Destiny, and Xerxe. Streams will take place one or more times per month on the talent Twitch channels and will feature custom Progressive banners and chances for viewers to win gaming prizes from Immortals Progressive.
  • We Win, You Win Giveaways: Immortals Progressive will pay it forward through giveaways hosted on the team Twitter after each LCS win. Planned giveaway items include team merch, Riot points and other gaming prizes.
  • Minecraft Activations: Immortals and Progressive will collaborate on building a custom branded digital space in a public Minecraft server where Immortals Progressive will host building contests and custom games for fans, both with gaming-themed prizes.

Immortals Progressive looks forward to connecting the Great Lakes Region through community-driven activations, custom gaming content, streams and giveaways, all with the support of a Fortune 500 company.

"We look forward to continuing our relationship with Immortals as the team's LCS entitlement sponsor," said Jay VanAntwerp , Media Business Leader at Progressive. "We're excited to work with Immortals throughout the upcoming season to bring fans and members of the gaming community fun and engaging content from the players as well as activations and unique opportunities to interact with the team."

The LCS Lock In tournament starts today, January 13th . Viewers can tune in to watch Immortals Progressive compete in their first match Saturday, January 15th on LCS Twitch and YouTube .

About Immortals
Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, and Wild Rift.

About Progressive
Progressive Insurance℠ makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient—online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio -based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Media Contact: Anne Polkinghorn , anne.polkinghorn@thundertech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immortals-and-progressive-insurance-announce-multi-year-league-of-legends-naming-rights-deal-301460064.html

SOURCE Immortals

