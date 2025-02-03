Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun Surges 71 percent, Gold Hits Record High

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

Potash Investing

Highfield Working with Authorities to Resolve Permit Issue at Muga Potash Project

The Navarra government and Spanish authorities are reportedly committed to resolving a procedural matter related to a concession at the site.

Keyboard with "invest" and Spain flag buttons.
XtockImages / iStock

Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) is working with the Navarra government and Spanish authorities to resolve a procedural matter related to the Goyo mining concession at its flagship Muga potash project.

In an October update, the company said the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra had identified a procedural flaw in the coordination process between the Navarra and Spanish central governments regarding the concession’s approval.

“In a recent note published by the Government of Navarra, it was stated that both President (of Navarra) Ms. Chivite and Vice President (of Spain) Ms. Aagesen have agreed that the central and Navarra governments should continue working together to promote Mina Muga,” the company said in a January 31 release.

Muga covers 46 square kilometres in the provinces of Navarra and Aragón in Northern Spain.

According to Navarra President Maria Chivite, the project is the largest in Spain, with an investment of 150 million euros to its name. An investment of 700 million euros is being planned to complete the project’s construction.

“It should be noted that the promotion of this project will mean the creation of 800 jobs, an industrial development that has the participation of important international investors,” Chivite underlined.

Highfield shared that government sources have informed the company that the procedural matter raised by the Superior Court of Justice of Navarra can be resolved “within the framework of competencies.” With a clear roadmap in place to resolve the situation, the company said it will be able to adhere to a timely schedule for Muga's construction.

This past September, Highfield entered several binding agreements with multiple companies to raise US$220 million. The company said at the time that the money would be enough to fund Phase 1 of the project.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

