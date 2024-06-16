Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GTI Energy

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of GTI Energy Ltd (‘GTR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GTR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
GTR:AU
uranium news

Rigs Secured For Wyoming Uranium Drilling & Utah Fieldwork Completed

GTI Resources Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that 2 mud rotary drill rigs have been secured for its planned drilling campaign at the Thor ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin (Figure 1). As previously advised, GTI is on track to commence drilling during December. This maiden drill program is designed to confirm the grade and tenor of uranium mineralisation that was previously identified by Kerr McGee in the 1970’s & 80’s and to ultimately support definition of an economic uranium resource.

Figure 1. Thor Project Uranium Drilling Location Map, Great Divide Basin, Wyoming USA

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy

Production Starts at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Key milestone comes just eight weeks after production started at Boss’ Honeymoon project in South Australia; Boss on track to become a ~3Mlbs-a-year producer

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to advise that production has started at its 30 per cent- owned Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) Central Processing Uranium Plant and Wellfields (“Alta Mesa Project”) in South Texas.

Keep reading...Show less
Growing graph and nuclear power station cooling tower.

When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Uranium is an important fuel source for the nuclear energy industry, but many investors were shaken out of the market after many years of low uranium prices. Now that a rebound is underway, many wonder if the commodity will once again reach its peak.

Driven by rising demand and massive supply disruptions, uranium prices shot up in 2007 from US$72 per pound at the start of the year to an all-time high of US$136.22 by early June. However, uranium prices didn’t last long above US$100 per pound, and the market value of the energy fuel was in the doldrums for more than a decade.

Prices began to climb again in 2021, and picked up speed in 2023. This rally led the uranium spot price to hit a major milestone in January 2024 when it broke through the US$100 per pound level for the first time in 17 years. This recent rally was sparked by a confluence of global and market events, including the Russia-Ukraine war and uranium supply challenges related to conversion and enrichment.

The drive for nuclear energy to be a part of the fight to combat climate change is also having an oversized impact on the uranium price outlook as governments look to nuclear as a carbon-free energy source. Even Sweden is considering lifting its ban on uranium mining in an effort to support growth in it own nuclear power industry, for which it currently imports nuclear fuel. "Sweden currently uses 2.4 million pounds U3O8 annually in its three nuclear power plants and has committed to building two additional nuclear reactors by 2035," World Nuclear News reported.

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Commences at Mkuju Uranium Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is excited to announce that diamond core drilling commenced on 10 June 2024, at our 100% owned Mkuju Uranium Project in southern Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy (ASX:GTR)

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is delighted to advise of the appointment of Mr Simon Williamson to the board of GTI as Non-Executive Director.

Hightlights

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Completion of Inaugural ISR Field Test Program at Midwest

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce it has completed the inaugural In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") field test program (the "Program") at Denison's 25.17% owned Midwest Uranium Project ("Midwest").  The Program involved drilling 10 small diameter boreholes within the Midwest Main deposit primarily undertaken to evaluate site-specific conditions for ISR mining. A series of tests were successfully performed on each borehole, creating an extensive database of geological, hydrogeological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data and validating certain key assumptions in the previously completed internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") evaluating the potential use of ISR mining at Midwest (see Press Release dated April 12, 2023 ). View PDF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ben Finegold, nuclear reactors.

Ben Finegold: Uranium's New Paradigm — Market Dynamics and How to Invest

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Ben Finegold, director at Ocean Wall, shared his latest thoughts on uranium, covering supply and demand dynamics and his outlook for prices in 2024 and beyond.

In his view, the market has only reached its third inning, meaning the story is nowhere near over. While investors will need to be more selective, Finegold remains bullish on the uranium spot price and sees uranium stock opportunities too.

"You've got the supply side as fragile as it is, and you've got demand really starting to kick into gear over the next decade. And then you can throw (small modular reactors) into that story, you can throw ... all these bells and whistles on top. And you start to realize that it is a unique, quality story versus anything else," Finegold said during the interview.

Keep reading...Show less

