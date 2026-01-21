GSK Awards $2M in COiMMUNITY Initiative Grants to Help Close Vaccination Gaps, Commits $3M for 2026
- Sixteen organizations, awarded funding in 2025, are taking innovative, local approaches to boosting vaccination in communities across the US
- Grant recipients' projects aim to modernize outreach campaigns, strengthen immunization systems and mobilize advocates to keep prevention top of mind
- Increased funding is available for 2026, with applications now open for projects supporting vaccination for people of all ages
GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced the 2025 recipients of its COiMMUNITY Initiative grant program, awarding a total of $2 million across 16 state, regional and national non-profits working to improve immunization rates across the US. Through COiMMUNITY, GSK invests in local efforts to improve vaccine education and uptake. Now in its third year, the Initiative will offer $3M in grants supporting projects that improve vaccine communication and delivery for people of all ages.
Leonard Friedland, Vice President, Scientific Affairs and Public Health, Vaccines, GSK, said: "Each of these organizations is addressing barriers to immunization from a different angle—supporting healthcare teams, improving infrastructure and engaging communities. What connects them is their shared goal of keeping prevention at the forefront of the conversation and turning purpose into action."
Among the 2025 grantees is The J.A.M.I.E. (Joint Advocacy of Meningococcal Information & Education) Group, which is using COiMMUNITY funds to expand advocacy and education around meningococcal disease, also known as meningitis, an uncommon but potentially life-threatening illness. Even with treatment, about 1 in 10 people who get meningitis die from it, and 1 in 5 develop long-term disabilities. 1 College-age young adults are among the highest risk age groups for meningitis. 2
Jamie and Patsy Schanbaum, Cofounders, The J.A.M.I.E. Group, said: "Meningitis can change lives in a matter of hours and in ways most people can't imagine. Yet, it's vaccine preventable. With this funding support, we're planning to work with city and state officials in New York to raise awareness of meningitis prevention."
Another organization, Immunize Colorado, is using behavioral science to train healthcare providers, health educators, front desk staff and public health professionals on how to effectively talk about vaccines in their day-to-day encounters.
Susan Lontine, Executive Director, Immunize Colorado, said: "We're meeting healthcare teams where they are: busy, stretched and trying to do the right thing for their patients. Our grant-funded program focuses on short, skills-based sessions to help providers guide conversations about vaccines with confidence and empathy, giving them a framework for listening first, responding to concerns and helping their patients make informed choices about vaccination."
Other awardees for 2025 include the American College of Physicians, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Pharmacists Association, Arkansas Immunization Action Coalition, Association of Immunization Managers, Health Betterment Initiative, Indiana Immunization Coalition, National Council on Aging, Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association, Sepsis Alliance, The Arizona Partnership for Immunization, UNITY Consortium and Voices for Vaccines.
Call for 2026 COiMMUNITY Initiative Grant Proposals
In 2026, GSK will award $3 million in COiMMUNITY Initiative grants to support ambitious and actionable efforts to increase US adult immunization rates through vaccine education, outreach and access. Eligible organizations can now submit a proposal through gskgrants.com . Please address your letter of request to the COiMMUNITY Initiative. GSK will review grant proposals on a rolling basis until mid-November 2026.
About the COiMMUNITY Initiative
Launched in 2023, GSK's COiMMUNITY Initiative aims to address barriers to immunization in the US through two pillars: grant funding and increased data transparency through Vaccine Track. To date, GSK has awarded $5 million to nonprofits and community groups working to expand vaccine awareness and access nationwide. Vaccine Track -- a first-of-its-kind interactive tool -- provides real-time adult immunization data to inform decisions and strengthen public health strategies. By combining funding, data insights and on-the-ground learnings, COiMMUNITY is driving sustainable solutions to close vaccination gaps for people of all ages.
About GSK
GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com .
