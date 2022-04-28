GoviEx's Mutanga Project to follow closely behind its Flagship Madaouela Project in the project pipeline Updates on Field Program, Dibwe East resource upgrade drilling, hydrogeological study, metallurgical test work verification and ESIA At recent prices, the Mutanga project shows a 34% IRR and US$189million NPV with projected production to exceed 2.5 million pounds per annumGoviEx Uranium Inc. is pleased to ...

GXU:CA,GVXXF