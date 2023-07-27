The Fed Increased Rates Again — What Happened to the Gold Price?

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

GoviEx Uranium Statement on Recent Coup in Niger

In light of the recent coup d'état in Niger, GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) wishes to assure its stakeholders, partners, and the people of Niger of the following:

GoviEx's operations in Niger remain unaffected by the current situation. We are committed to ensuring that our activities continue as normal, both at our Project site and our office in Niamey.

GoviEx has always worked for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the people of Niger. We believe in the potential of the country and its people, and we remain dedicated to contributing positively to its socio-economic development.

Niger has been a pro-mining country and despite changes in regime, has never experienced an interruption in its uranium mining activities over the last 50 years. This long-standing stability in the mining sector is a testament to the country's resilience and its commitment to development.

GoviEx remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the current situation and reiterates its commitment to working in Niger for the mutual benefit of all parties involved. While the Company is deeply committed to its Niger operations, it is important to highlight that GoviEx Uranium Inc. is a global company with a diverse portfolio and a significant presence in Zambia.

The safety and well-being of our employees and the communities in which we operate are of paramount importance to us. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and will continue to engage with our stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to keep them informed of any developments related to our Niger operations.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
 Web: www.goviex.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175099

GoviEx Uranium Inc is a Canada-based company involved in the industrial metals and mining business sector. It is focused on the evaluation and development of uranium properties located in the Republic of Niger. The asset portfolio of the company includes uranium development projects, including the Madaouela project in Niger, Mutanga project in Zambia, and Falea in Mali.

GoviEx Announces Substantial Increase of Open-Pit Mineral Resources at Its 100% Owned Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia

GoviEx Announces Substantial Increase of Open-Pit Mineral Resources at Its 100% Owned Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia

  • Measured & Indicated resources nearly tripled, now representing 74% from 29% of total resources.
  • Total in-pit constrained resources increased 18%.
  • Grade improvement in all mineral categories.
  • Current drilling targeting further potential in pit resource upgrade to measured and/or indicated.
  • Results fully support continued feasibility study.

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its wholly owned, mine permitted Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia (the "Muntanga Project"). The Muntanga Project consists of three mining permits that cover some 720km2, and contains five deposits: Dibbwi, Dibbwi East, Muntanga, Gwabi and Njame.

Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx commented: "Our drilling campaigns in 2021 and 2022 have led to a significant update in the Muntanga mineral resource estimate. This progress is characterized by a notable growth in in-pit resources, a substantial conversion of inferred resources into the Indicated category, and an overall rise in uranium grades. What's more exciting is that this upward trajectory in resource growth persists even under lower uranium prices, such as the USD50/lb used in our Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA)1. There is also additional potential for further upgrading of inferred resources, thereby expanding the resources that can be included in the feasibility study. These are very promising results and will be integrated into our ongoing feasibility study."

The 2023 updated MRE is the result of extensive infill drilling, including 8,010 metres drilled in 2021 and a further 19,990 metres drilling in 2022, predominately on the Dibbwi East deposit, to further delineate the deposit and convert inferred resources to the indicated category. The mineral resource update included a comprehensive reassessment of previous work and a revised correlation between down-hole radiometric probe data and chemical assays used to convert down-hole radiometric data into equivalent uranium grades (eU3O8) for mineral resource estimation.

Table 1.0 Comparison between 2017 & 2023 Constrained Mineral Resource Estimates

Constrained Mineral Resource Constrained Mineral Resource % Change
20172023
Tonnes (Mt)eU3O8 Grade (ppm)eU3O8 (Mlb) Tonnes (Mt)eU3O8 Grade (ppm)eU3O8 (Mlb) Tonnes (Mt)eU3O8 Grade (ppm)eU3O8 (Mlb)
Measured & Indicated 16.1735312.5942.5935933.7163%2%168%
Inferred 38.8229425.1614.9533010.88-61%12%-57%

 

Based on the USD50/lb U3O8, used to define the mining schedule in the 2017 PEA, constrained total pit resources are 36.5 Mlb eU3O8, comprising 34 Mt at 374 ppm eU3O8 for 28.4 Mlb in measured and indicated and 11 Mt at 348 ppm eU3O8 for8.1 Mlb of inferred, highlighting the robustness of the mineral resources at Muntanga. With the quality of the resource estimate improved, higher M&I, higher grade and a notable increase in estimated resources within the constrained open-pit area, we are optimistic that the updated MRE will be favourable to the project economics previously estimated for Muntanga in the PEA, and especially as the ongoing drilling is targeting conversion of more inferred resources into indicated resources.

As per the regulations applicable in 2017 when the Company released its NI 43-101 Technical Report1, the MRE reported did not need to be constrained by pit shells based on any particular uranium price, as almost all mineralisation at the time occurred within 125 m of surface with uranium grades that were, in general, considered to have a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction ("RPEEE") by open pit mining. The cut-off grade used for reporting the 2017 MRE was 100 ppm eU3O8.

The 2023 MRE is disclosed including an additional constraint applied to comply with the RPEEE and is accordingly reported within a constraining open-pit shell based on a uranium selling price of USD70/lb U3O8 and a 100 ppm eU3O8 cut-off grade. The updated 2023 MRE is presented in Table 3.0.

To facilitate a comparison between the 2023 and 2017 MRE, Table 2.0 below provides an assessment on the impact of a constraining open-pit shell based on uranium selling price of USD70/lb U3O8 and a 100 ppm eU3O8 cut-off grade on the 2017 MRE.

Table 2.0 Comparison of 2017 unconstrained and constrained mineral resources

Unconstrained Mineral Resource
2017		Constrained Mineral Resource
2017
Tonnes (Mt)eU3O8 Grade (ppm)eU3O8 (Mlb) Tonnes (Mt)eU3O8 Grade (ppm)eU3O8 (Mlb)
Measured & Indicated21.631815.116.235312.6
Inferred74.627344.938.829425.2

 

The 2017 constrained mineral resources are based on a fixed uranium price, and should uranium prices increase, a conversion of additional material into a constrained mineral resource would be anticipated.

Based on the drilling completed in 2021 and 2022, an updated mineral resource estimate has been prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. ("SRK"). The Mineral Resource is that portion of the resource estimate which has been constrained within an open-pit shell, considering reasonable mining, processing and general and administrative cost, geotechnical parameters and processing recoveries. SRK considers that the material reported as a Mineral Resource fulfils the requirement by the CIM Guidelines of having a RPEEE through open pit mining.

A summary of the Mineral Resources for all deposits comprising the Muntanga Project are presented in Table 3.0 below.

Table 3.0Mineral Resource Statement*, Muntanga Uranium Project, Zambia, effective date of March 31, 2023

ClassificationDepositTonnesU3O8 GradeU3O8
(Mt)(ppm)Mlb
MeasuredGwabi1.12540.6
Njame2.23741.8
IndicatedMuntanga7.53605.9
Dibbwi3.12551.8
Dibbwi East25.237420.8
Gwabi2.73742.2
Njame0.83210.6
     Total M&I42.635933.7
InferredMuntanga4.03192.8
Dibbwi0.62500.3
Dibbwi East9.13446.9
Gwabi0.22790.1
Njame1.13260.8
     Total Inferred15.033010.9

 

*Notes:

  1. The effective date of the mineral resource statement is March 31, 2023. The QP for the estimate is Cliff Revering, P.Eng., an employee of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.
  2. Mineral resources are prepared in accordance with CIM Definition Standards (CIM, 2014) and the CIM estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practise Guidelines (CIM, 2019).
  3. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 100 ppm eU3O8.
  4. Mineral resources are constrained within an optimized pit shell using a uranium price of USD70/lb U3O8, mining costs of USD2.90/t, processing costs of USD8.00/t ore, additional ore mining costs of USD0.50/t ore, G&A costs of USD1.50/t ore, royalty of 5% on U3O8 price and a discount rate of 8%.
  5. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves in the future.
  6. All figures have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate.

Analysis of the open-pit shell used to constrain the MRE highlights that there are still inferred category mineral resources that have the potential to be converted to indicated resources with additional drilling. That would enable them to be included in the economics related to any future feasibility study, as the examples below indicate. This work is currently under way as part of this year's previously announced drilling program.

Figures 1&2: Sections from Dibbwi East showing resource classification and MRE Shell

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/173744_44a688c3142f4895_001.jpg

Fig 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/173744_44a688c3142f4895_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/173744_44a688c3142f4895_002.jpg

Fig 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/173744_44a688c3142f4895_002full.jpg

Figure 3 - Dibbwi East drillhole and cross-section location map

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/173744_44a688c3142f4895_003.jpg

Fig 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/173744_44a688c3142f4895_003full.jpg

In conclusion, the updated MRE for the Muntanga Project is a testament to GoviEx's strategic focus and commitment to maximizing the potential of its vast resource base. As the only uranium developer with two African projects ready to begin development and near-term production, GoviEx is well placed to benefit from future growth.

Qualified Person Statement
The technical information and associated data in this release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Cliff Revering, P.Eng., who is an independent Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101 for uranium deposits.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

|GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

Isabel Vilela, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com Web: www.goviex.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) that the Company will be successful in its exploration and development plans for all its projects; (ii) that projected low capital expenditures for the mine-permitted projects will remain unchanged or improve; (iii) that the planned exploration and development programs on GoviEx's projects will be completed as planned and meet GoviEx's objectives; and (iv) that the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's projects will remain sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) the risk that the Company may not be able to fully realize the anticipated benefits of the updated MRE and the conversion of inferred resources to indicated resources; (ii) the risk that the ongoing feasibility study may not yield the expected results; (iii) the risk that the current drilling program may not result in further potential resource upgrades; (iv) potential delays or changes in the Company's development plans due to various factors, including COVID-19 restrictions; (v) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (vi) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (vii) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (viii) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (ix) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (x) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.

In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risks Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.


GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEX Uranium Files Annual Information Form

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, it has today voluntarily filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.goviex.com and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is proud to announce its sponsorship of Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger.

This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to empowering rural women without formal education through comprehensive training in solar technology installation and maintenance, livelihoods development and a holistic women's empowerment curriculum. By fostering self-sufficiency, promoting livelihood development, and ensuring environmental sustainability, the Solar Project aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals living in rural areas.

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's wholly-owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta"), which holds the Falea project in Mali, has been terminated due to the fact that AEM was unable to complete its obligations for closing.

In light of this development, GoviEx retains ownership of the Falea project. GoviEx's primary focus is to concentrate its resources on the development of its two advanced-stage mine-permitted projects, namely Madaouela in Niger and Muntanga in Zambia.

GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia Ramps Up for 2023

GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia Ramps Up for 2023

  • Feasibility Study and ESIA planned for 2024
  • Dibbwi East Deposit resource update to be released shortly
  • GoviEx is the only uranium developer with two African projects in development and expected near term production

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a successful drilling program in 2022 on its Muntanga uranium project in Zambia ("Muntanga Project"), it will expand the scope of the Feasibility Study for the Muntanga Project to include detailed engineering and design. The Company will also complete the project's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") update and undertake additional drilling to target mineralisation extensions along sections at the project's Dibbwi East deposit.

In 2022, the Company conducted an extensive 15,500-metre infill drilling program at the Dibbwi East Deposit, which is targeting conversion of the current 29 million pounds U3O8 from inferred into indicated resources.1 GoviEx will provide an update to its mineral resource estimate in the coming weeks.

CanAlaska Reports Higher Grades of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Moon Lake South

CanAlaska Reports Higher Grades of Unconformity Uranium Mineralization at Moon Lake South

Assay Results Return 2.46% U3O8 Over 8.0 Metres; Including 3.71% U3O8 Over 4.5 Metres

Supplemental 2023 Exploration Budget Approved - Drilling In September

Laramide commences 2023 Australian exploration campaign; drilling underway at Westmoreland Uranium Project

Laramide commences 2023 Australian exploration campaign; drilling underway at Westmoreland Uranium Project

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that exploration drilling has commenced at Amphitheatre uranium prospect, Westmoreland in Queensland . Resource drilling will then proceed at the nearby Long Pocket and Huarabagoo deposits. Concurrently, fieldwork on strategic, historically known targets at the Murphy Project in Northern Territory are also underway. Laramide is embarking on an aggressive program this year with an experienced field team to expand Laramide's global uranium resources as well as to investigate the potential for historically reported and strategic critical metals.

Highlights

Westmoreland Update

Baselode Video Details Latest Wide Zone of Radioactivity and Ongoing Drill Program

Baselode Video Details Latest Wide Zone of Radioactivity and Ongoing Drill Program

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a video update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

Update of the ACKIO 2023 Drill Program

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDAHUjlRD_4

The video discusses;

  • The results of the 2023 drill campaign, including 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095 (see News Release dated July 13, 2023),
  • The proximity of the discovery holes (AK21-001 to AK21-004) to AK23-095,
  • Alteration in AK22-028 could be a "near-miss" vectoring in on new mineralization.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program Details
A total of 15 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-095) in 3,214 metres ("m") have been completed of a planned 10,000 metres diamond drilling program. The current drilling has been focused on delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO. An additional 2,500 metres is partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook.

The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174039

Forum Commences Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Commences Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a 2,000 metre drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation formerly held and extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (Figure1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/173888_4adf35e0041ed9ce_003.jpg
 
Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/173888_4adf35e0041ed9ce_003full.jpg

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

  • 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095

  • Five drill holes with greater than 20 metres of elevated radioactivity

Azincourt Energy to Conduct Summer Exploration Program at the Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland

Azincourt Energy to Conduct Summer Exploration Program at the Big Hill Lithium Project, Newfoundland

azincourt energy corp. ("azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on summer exploration plans at the Big Hill Lithium Project in southern Newfoundland, Canada.

The Big Hill Lithium Project is a 7,500-hectare Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") exploration property located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The project is located along the south side of the Hermitage Flexure, approximately five kilometres south of the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership ("the Alliance") discovery of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field (Figure 1).

