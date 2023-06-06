Energy Investing News

GoviEx Sponsors Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger to Support Local Communities

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is proud to announce its sponsorship of Barefoot College International's Solar Project in Niger.

This groundbreaking initiative is dedicated to empowering rural women without formal education through comprehensive training in solar technology installation and maintenance, livelihoods development and a holistic women's empowerment curriculum. By fostering self-sufficiency, promoting livelihood development, and ensuring environmental sustainability, the Solar Project aims to enhance the quality of life for individuals living in rural areas.

GoviEx is committed to supporting community development initiatives in the vicinity of its projects, including the Madaouela project in Niger, and investing in education and skills development is a key part of its wider ESG strategy. As part of the Solar Project, Goviex is funding the installation of solar home lighting systems in forty rural households. These systems will be installed by two rural women solar engineers, affectionately known as 'Solar Mamas', upon completion of their solar training at Barefoot College International's training center in Senegal.

Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium, said: "We are thrilled to sponsor the Solar Project, an initiative that aligns with our values and our commitment to supporting local communities in Niger. The project is about much more than bringing sustainable electricity to households - it is about women's empowerment and the empowerment of rural communities. Investing in education and skills development is a key part of our ESG strategy so we can help build resilient communities that can thrive long after our mining operations are complete."

Sue Stevenson, International Development Director of Barefoot College International said: "We are thrilled to work with GoviEx and to bring our Solar Project to rural Niger. Barefoot College International was founded to address the needs of the most remote and marginalized communities around the world. We work collaboratively with rural communities, supporting them to sustainably address their most pressing challenges, including climate change, food insecurity, gender inequality, and lack of access to education and economic opportunity. We look forward to starting work with these inspiring women from Niger and hope that they will be the first of many in the country."

The Madaouela project, forecast to begin production in 2026, is expected to bring significant benefits to the local communities including job creation, revenue generation, and royalty payments. However, GoviEx recognizes the importance of supporting local communities beyond the direct benefits of its mining operations. It hopes to contribute to the economic empowerment of rural communities in Niger, promote the adoption of clean energy solutions, and foster sustainable development in the region.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, and its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia.

Contact Information

Isabel Vilela
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-604-681-5529
Email: info@goviex.com
Web: www.goviex.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information.

Forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) Goviex funding the installation of solar home lighting systems in forty rural households; (ii) the aims of the Solar Project to enhance the quality of life for individuals living in rural areas; (iii) the timing and development of the Madaouela project and the nature and extent of any benefits, if any, that the project will bring to local communities; and (iv) GoviEx's hopes to contribute to the economic empowerment of rural communities in Niger, promote the adoption of clean energy solutions, and foster sustainable development in the region.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect, include the following: (i) the ability of Barefoot College International to successfully train women from the local communities under its Solar Project in Niger; and (ii) the price of uranium will remain sufficiently high and the costs of advancing the Company's projects sufficiently low so as to permit GoviEx to implement its business plans in a profitable manner.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) Barefoot College International inability to make effective use of the proceeds provided by GoviEx for the Solar Project in Niger; (ii) the failure of the Company's projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iii) a decrease in the price of uranium below what is necessary to sustain the Company's operations; (iv) an increase in the Company's operating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (v) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vi) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the Company from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (vii) generally, the Company's inability to develop and implement a successful business plan for any reason.

In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, of GoviEx, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.

Although GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx Uranium Inc is a Canada-based company involved in the industrial metals and mining business sector. It is focused on the evaluation and development of uranium properties located in the Republic of Niger. The asset portfolio of the company includes uranium development projects, including the Madaouela project in Niger, Mutanga project in Zambia, and Falea in Mali.

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's wholly-owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta"), which holds the Falea project in Mali, has been terminated due to the fact that AEM was unable to complete its obligations for closing.

In light of this development, GoviEx retains ownership of the Falea project. GoviEx's primary focus is to concentrate its resources on the development of its two advanced-stage mine-permitted projects, namely Madaouela in Niger and Muntanga in Zambia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia Ramps Up for 2023

GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia Ramps Up for 2023

  • Feasibility Study and ESIA planned for 2024
  • Dibbwi East Deposit resource update to be released shortly
  • GoviEx is the only uranium developer with two African projects in development and expected near term production

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following a successful drilling program in 2022 on its Muntanga uranium project in Zambia ("Muntanga Project"), it will expand the scope of the Feasibility Study for the Muntanga Project to include detailed engineering and design. The Company will also complete the project's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") update and undertake additional drilling to target mineralisation extensions along sections at the project's Dibbwi East deposit.

In 2022, the Company conducted an extensive 15,500-metre infill drilling program at the Dibbwi East Deposit, which is targeting conversion of the current 29 million pounds U3O8 from inferred into indicated resources.1 GoviEx will provide an update to its mineral resource estimate in the coming weeks.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoviEx Closes C$15 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

GoviEx Closes C$15 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced bought deal private placement financing, underwritten by Eight Capital and SCP Resource Finance LP (formerly known as Sprott Capital Partners LP), as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the Underwriters), of 85,714,200 units of the Company ("Units"), at a price of C$0.175 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$14,999,985 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at US$0.19 until May 11, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (" GoviEx " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GXU; OTCQB: GVXXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital and Sprott Capital Partners, as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a "bought deal" private placement financing of 68,572,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,100 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Consolidated Uranium Announces Drill Results from Daneros and Rim Mines and Acquisition of Key Surrounding Properties in Utah

Consolidated Uranium Announces Drill Results from Daneros and Rim Mines and Acquisition of Key Surrounding Properties in Utah

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce the results of recently completed drilling programs at its past-producing Daneros and Rim uranium and vanadium mines in south-eastern Utah. Following the successful drill programs, the Company has acquired ten State of Utah uranium and vanadium leases, covering approximately 4,760 acres in the Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas and 275 unpatented lode mining claims in the Daneros Mine, Rim Mine and Sage Plain project areas. These important additions to CUR's property portfolio cover a combined area of approximately 10,070 acres. The new mining claims staked by CUR are not subject to any underlying agreements and do not carry any royalty obligations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVU) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Belyk to President of the Company effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Belyk will continue as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and as a Director of CanAlaska. Continued resurgence of interest in the uranium market as part of a carbon-free clean-energy world has continued to accelerate the Company's activities. Recent new high-grade uranium discoveries at it's West McArthur and Moon Lake South joint venture projects, and continued project generation activity in the world's richest uranium district in Saskatchewan, have CanAlaska ready for the next steps in its evolution. Mr. Belyk leads CanAlaska's exploration and management teams, located at the Company's office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Drilling Will Focus on Shallow High-Priority Basement-Hosted Uranium Targets, Program Will Be Fully Funded by Basin Energy Ltd; Operated by CanAlaska

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce ongoing preparation for a drill program on it's 60%-owned Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program will be focused on testing shallow, high-priority targets that have been compiled from recent high-resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, and electromagnetic surveys in combination with prospecting, structural mapping, and historical data review. The Company has secured contractors with mobilization to the project area, planned for the second week of June. This initial 2,000 metre program is planned to consist of 8 drill holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 27 th 2023, the Company has completed its acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Project") from Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") through share and cash payments. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares (30,349 acres) over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×