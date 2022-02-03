GoviEx to drill high-priority IP targets at Falea Polymetallic Copper-Silver-Uranium Project Geophysics results highlight large chargeability anomalies directly under the Falea deposit Potential for a third chargeable body on the Bala license Falea and Bala licenses deemed highly prospective for polymetallic deposits GoviEx Uranium Inc. is pleased to announce its 2022 drilling programme at the polymetallic ...

GXU:CA,GVXXF