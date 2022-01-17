GemUni, a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for Play-to-Earn, has announced that its upcoming Initial DEX Offering will be conducted on three launchpads GameFi, Red Kite and KrystalGO on January 19th . GemUni is building a Decentralized NFTs Gaming Platform for everyone around the world to engage in Fun, Easy, and Play-to-Earn NFT Casual Games & Signature Games. Users can enjoy fun games while monetizing their ...

