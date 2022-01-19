GamesPad announced that its $GMPD token will be listed on Gate.io, one of the top 10 global digital asset exchanges. One of the world's leading digital asset exchanges Gate.io lists GamesPad token $GMPD on its platform, generating rising interest and enhancing the market value of this one-of-a-kind blockchain gaming project that brings together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT ...

GAMING00