GamesPad announced that its $GMPD token will be listed on Gate.io, one of the top 10 global digital asset exchanges. One of the world's leading digital asset exchanges Gate.io lists GamesPad token $GMPD on its platform, generating rising interest and enhancing the market value of this one-of-a-kind blockchain gaming project that brings together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT ...

Gate.io is one of the largest digital asset exchanges providing the best trading experience for its users and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world for almost ten years. The listing of the token on Gate.io is the new important milestone for the project. With support from top crypto exchanges like Gate.io, GamesPad will gain even greater exposure, accessibility, and popularity among crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Potentially, it will increase $GMPD trading volumes and the number of token holders, which are important factors for the project's success. After a successful burn of 200K tokens and listing on Gate, the value of $GMPD is expected to reach a new all-time high, even amongst the dynamic tides of the crypto market.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem. They help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities and get exposure and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs. The team behind the project gathers industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. It's a mix of talented individuals at the top of their fields who are here to create an exciting and successful journey from startup ideation to execution.

About Gate.io

Founded almost ten years ago, Gate.io has done everything and more to provide its crypto enthusiasts with the best trading experience. Gate.io is famous for its trading volume; it is also one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges globally, offering some of the highest returns on the market. One of the primary missions of Gate.io is to serve the blockchain industry by providing safe and reliable products and services. Their main values are transparency, security, and integrity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729938/GamesPad_on_Gate_io.jpg

