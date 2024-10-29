Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals Grants Incentive Stock Options

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its existing stock option plan, it has granted an aggregate of 1,617,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company.

The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.25 per share. All Options issued are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period, in compliance with the policies of the CSE.

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") assets in Peru. Our strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru S.A.C. ("GTR") grants us access to a comprehensive project pipeline, enabling us to target the most promising opportunities. This collaboration focuses on historically discovered, drill-ready targets, driving significant value in Cu and Au resource development.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP. (signed) "Patrick Elliott" Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Glen Watson, Investor Relations 1-844-863-3622 gwatson@forteminerals.com

Forte Minerals Corp. office: 604-983-8847 info@forteminerals.com www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

cse stockscopper stockscopper explorationgold stocksgold explorationgold investingcse:cuaucopper investingCopper Investing
CUAU
Forte Minerals
