Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

Forte Minerals Announces Private Placement of up to C$2.4 Million

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States."

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ), intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to C$2,400,000 for drilling and exploration programs on the Company's Peruvian projects and for general working capital, all as further outlined below.

The Offering involves the sale of up to 6,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.40 per Unit.

Unit Terms:

  • Each Unit: one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant
  • Warrant: each whole warrant exercisable for one common share at C$0.60 until the date that is 24 months from the closing of the Offering, provided the warrants are subject to accelerated exercise such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds C$0.90 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice.

All securities issued will be subject to a statutory four-month-plus-one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Additional restrictions may apply pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to U.S. investors, if any.

Use of Proceeds:

  • Pucarini: Inaugural five-hole drill program for total of 1750m scheduled to start this July 2025.
  • Esperanza : MT Survey
  • Alto Ruri : DIA Drill Permitting and Community Agreements, surface exploration work including follow-up alteration and geological mapping, geochemical sampling, spectral analysis, IP and CSMAT.
  • General working capital

Finder's fees may be paid to eligible persons in connection with the Offering, subject to the policies of the CSE.

The Company, at its discretion, reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering by up to $300,000.00 through the sale of 750,000 additional Units, for an aggregate Offering not exceeding $2,700,000.

" We appreciate our shareholders' continued confidence," stated Patrick Elliott, President and CE O. "This financing positions us to drill test a high sulphidation system that's never been drilled and to unlock the value of Alto Ruri, Esperanza and Miscanthus ."

The Offering is expected to close on or before June 15, 2025, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals .

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp. is an exploration company with a strong portfolio of high-quality copper (" Cu ") and gold (" Au ") assets in Perú. Our strategic partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C. (" GTR ") grants us access to a comprehensive project pipeline, enabling us to target the most promising opportunities. This collaboration focuses on historically discovered, drill-ready targets, driving significant value in Cu and Au resource development.

On behalf of  Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Forte Minerals Corp.
office: (604) 983-8847
info@forteminerals.co m
www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

forte mineralscse: cuaubase metals investingBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals

HBM

Keep reading...Show less

Developing a portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru

Forte Minerals Engages Trion Communications GmbH for European Investor Awareness

Forte Minerals Engages Trion Communications GmbH for European Investor Awareness

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce its engagement of Trion Communications GmbH ("Trion") to provide investor relations and communication services in the German-speaking markets effective April 1, 2025 in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies.

Trion Communications GmbH will support Forte in enhancing visibility among investors in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Their role includes distributing company news, translating shareholder communications, coordinating editorial placements in German financial publications, and fielding investor inquiries via multiple channels.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Forte Minerals Provides Update on Planned Drill Program at Pucarini High-Sulfidation Gold Project

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to provide an update on its planned 1,500-metre diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Pucarini Gold Project ("Pucarini" or the "Project") located in the Southern Peru Miocene High-Sulfidation Epithermal Gold Belt. The program is set to commence towards the end of Q2 2025 with preparations currently underway.

Figure 1 – High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Targets from Gold Geochemistry and Surface Alteration Geology.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals to Present at the Swiss Mining Institute Investment Conference

Forte Minerals to Present at the Swiss Mining Institute Investment Conference

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Patrick Elliott will be attending and presenting for the first time at the prestigious Swiss Mining Institute ( SMI ) Investment Conference, taking place March 18-19, 2025, in Zurich, Switzerland.

SMI, organized by Bally Capital Advisors SA, is one of Europe's premier mining investment events, known for bringing together over 1,000 leading Asset Managers, Portfolio Managers, Fund Managers, and other professional investors from around the world. This exclusive, invite-only event highlights over 100 selected mining companies and offers unparalleled insights into the global resource sector.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Heads to PDAC 2025 Where Exploration Meets Opportunity

Forte Minerals Heads to PDAC 2025 Where Exploration Meets Opportunity

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is excited to announce its participation in the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ( PDAC ) Convention, happening March 2-5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Join the Forte team at Booth 2736 in the Investor Exchange Pavilion, where copper, gold, and 2025 exploration plans take center stage.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023 . Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, " I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru ."

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

DATE : October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 , 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points
  • Importance of Copper in Peru : The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.
  • Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.
  • Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.
  • Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.
  • Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c0037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTCBB to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective today. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "GRLVF" on the OTC and will continue to trade under the symbol "ZNG" on the TSXV market.

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering increased visibility and credibility among U.S. investors. This uplisting reflects Group Eleven's commitment to transparency, improved liquidity, and adherence to high financial reporting standards.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 23, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Silver47's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Related News

resource investing

QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Uranium Investing

ASX Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Lithium Investing

Rio Tinto Partners with Codelco to Develop Lithium Project in Chile

×