Gaming Investing News
Eyeware Tech SA an emerging deep tech provider of head and eye tracking solutions for webcams and 3D cameras, today announced a collaboration to provide AMD with patent-pending computer vision algorithms and machine perception AI technology for its new AMD Privacy View application .

Expected to be available in the first half of 2022, AMD Privacy View is powered by Eyeware's head and eye tracking functionality, which uses proprietary computer vision algorithms and machine learning technology to enable private screen viewing on laptops and PC monitors. AMD first revealed the application on January 4 in the AMD 2022 Product Premiere livestream event.

"Past iterations of eye tracking technology involved hardware-based solutions that are too expensive for widespread adoption, or integrated webcam-based solutions that are not reliable," said Eyeware co-founder Bastjan Prenaj. "Our platform-independent human perception AI for webcams and 3D cameras bypasses the need for specialized hardware so that AMD and other companies can integrate reliable and cost-effective head and eye tracking technology into consumer applications."

The collaboration between Eyeware and AMD follows last year's release of Eyeware's first consumer application using the same proprietary head and eye tracking technology included in the AMD Privacy View application. The free Eyeware Beam beta app turns a Face ID-supported iPhone or iPad, with a built-in TrueDepth camera, into a precise, multi-purpose, six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and eye tracking device.

PC gamers use Eyeware Beam to control the in-game camera with real-life head movements in Microsoft Flight Simulator and other PC games. Meanwhile, content creators demonstrate mainstream adoption of eye tracking technology with the app. They live stream with the eye tracker overlay in games to accurately show viewers where they look on the screen.

Eyeware continues to expand access to its head and eye tracking solutions. The Eyeware Beam software development kit (SDK) provides third-party developers and independent software vendors with a subscription to develop their head and eye tracking-enabled PC solutions with access to tracking data in real-time. Application integrators and developers previously depended on dedicated hardware to enable these functionalities for end-users before the availability of Eyeware's hardware-agnostic technology.

Prenaj embraces the new exposure created with the AMD collaboration, noting that, "Teaming up with AMD provides the best use case to date. We're pleased to work with AMD to demonstrate that hardware is no longer a barrier to entry for companies creating head and eye tracking applications for gaming, research, and accessibility industries."

