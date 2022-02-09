Fintech Investing News
TurboTax Brings its New Tax-expert Matchmaking Capabilities to Super Bowl LVI

Today, TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , unveiled its Super Bowl LVI spot featuring its new TurboTax Live expert matching and a cameo from Jason Sudeikis.

Everyone is looking for their perfect match. From their playlists to their love life. And now, thanks to TurboTax, they can find their tax expert match. Using Intuit's AI-powered expert matching, people can get paired with a tax expert experienced in their unique situation. Whether a self-employed creator or a crypto investor , TurboTax Live has an expert for any needs.

"This season, fans can hand off their taxes to a TurboTax Live expert matched to their unique situation," said Cathleen Ryan, SVP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. "With a team of thousands of tax experts, TurboTax has the right expert for everyone's unique, fun and crazy life. So find your match, hand off your taxes, and enjoy the game."

The brand's 45-second spot "Matchmaker" celebrates tax filers' unique situations and the TurboTax Live expert equipped to handle it. To showcase the versatility and variety of the tax experts, the film, debuting on Sunday, February 13, features a freelancer, a millennial crypto trader and Jason Sudeikis as…Jason Sudeikis.

"It's the best time of year for football fans, but it's also the best time of year for accountants: tax season," said the actor, comedian, producer and writer, Jason Sudeikis. "As a huge football fan, I'm thrilled to be a small part of Super Bowl LVI and to partner with TurboTax."

A 15-second "Matchmaker Teaser" is also running in the lead up to one of the most-watched live sporting events.

The TurboTax matching frenzy comes to life in a variety of digital extensions, including Tinder profiles for its TurboTax Live experts , a TikTok hashtag challenge and a perfectly matched playlist on Spotify for doing taxes.

  • Tinder: Custom Tinder profiles for Expert CPAs to show off their unique tax skills and talents allowing users to find their own perfectly matched tax expert.
  • TikTok: TurboTax will challenge TikTok creators to showcase their perfectly matched CPA for their unique situation through a Hashtag Challenge.
  • Spotify: A personalized playlist generator on Spotify will provide a customized playlist matched to the user's favorite music to listen to while sorting through W2s and itemizing deductions.

The campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy and the film was directed by Alex Prager.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax , QuickBooks , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit , our products and services, and find us on social .

