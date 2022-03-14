Base Metals Investing News
Toronto, Canada - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation. Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing the myriad of reasons why there is dramatic upward momentum in the copper market.
Toronto, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (TSE:WRN)(NYSE:WRN).

Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing the myriad of reasons why there is dramatic upward momentum in the copper market.

Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022. Accredited Investors Register here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E08388M0

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Casino Project hosts approximately 7.6 billion pounds of copper as well as 14.5 million ounces of gold, one of the largest projects of its kind held by a junior mining company.

Major Mining Operator Rio Tinto Canada made a $25.6 million dollar strategic investment to advance the company's Casino Project in the Yukon. What are the implications of this investment?

Dr. West-Sells has over 25 years experience in the mining industry. After obtaining his Ph.D. from the University of British Columbia in Metallurgical Engineering, he worked with BHP, Placer Dome, and Barrick in increasingly senior roles in Research and Development and Project Development. Dr. West-Sells has worked for Western Copper and Gold since 2006.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109577/wrn



About Western Copper and Gold Corporation:

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.



Source:
Western Copper and Gold Corporation



Contact:
Sandy Noyes
Director, Investor Relations
T: +1-604-638-2520
E: snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com
W: www.westerncopperandgold.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD AND CASINO MINING PROVIDE UPDATE ON YUKON ACTIVITIES AND PERMITTING PROCESS

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the process to permit its wholly-owned Casino copper-gold project ("Casino" or "Project") and other activities in the Yukon that impact the Project.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Engquist as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") effective January 15, 2022 . Mr. Engquist will oversee operations for Western Copper and Gold and its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Deposit in Yukon, Canada ("Casino").

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Intersects 2.53% CuEq Over 65.8 m and 1.01% CuEq Over 289.6 m at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce assay results from the initial nine holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its wholly-owned Casino Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada . The program, developed with input from Rio Tinto, comprised a total of 6,074.97 metres in 22 holes.

Highlights

Yukon Government Awards Construction Contract for Casino Access Road

 Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that the Yukon Government has awarded Yukon based company Pelly Construction the contract for the Carmacks Bypass Project, the first section of the Casino Project access road and a $29.6 million investment.

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update and Launches Feasibility Study at Casino

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce an update to its 2021 exploration and drilling program at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino") and the formal launching of a feasibility study on the Casino Project.

Exploration and Drilling Program

Turquoise Hill Acknowledges Privatization Proposal Received from Rio Tinto

 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today acknowledged receipt of a non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. ("Rio Tinto"), which Rio Tinto has separately announced by press release issued earlier today, outlining its proposal to acquire the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company's minority shareholders (approximately 99 million common shares) for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share. Rio Tinto has stated that its proposal is conditional on, among other things, Turquoise Hill not raising additional equity capital, including through a rights offering, bought deal or other share placement, pending completion of the proposed transaction. The Rio Tinto proposal does not amend the terms of the amended and restated Heads of Agreement entered into by Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto on January 24, 2022 which establishes a binding funding plan for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.

Ivanhoe Mines Secures Options to Power Its Tier-one Platreef Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Mine in South Africa with Solar and LNG-Generated Electricity

Ivanhoe announces strategic equity investment in Renergen, a South African emerging energy and helium producer

Ivanhoe acquires exclusive right to negotiate an offtake agreement for electricity generated from Renergen's gas and solar hybrid-power facility

Cyprium Metals Ltd Final Drilling Results Extend Nifty West

Cyprium Metals Ltd Final Drilling Results Extend Nifty West

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce the receipt of assay results from the final 11 RC holes (for 3,356m) at Nifty West. The drilling programme targeted lightly drilled areas up-plunge of the former underground mine in the keel area of the Nifty syncline below the western end of the Nifty open pit (refer to Figure 1*).

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"Progress continues for us at Cyprium, hot on the heels of the robust economics displayed in the release of our Restart Study for Nifty. We are announcing another fantastic set of drilling assay results that concludes what has been a highly successful Nifty West drilling programme. This is a substantial zone of mineralisation, which provides additional copper tonnes in the future large-scale open pit development, which remains open to the west and south.

We look forward to adding these drilling results into the updated Nifty Mineral Resource, which is planned to be released during the 2nd quarter of this year. We are also looking forward to receiving further assay results from the Nifty southeast drilling programme over the coming weeks. In the meantime, our focus is on finalising the financing of the Nifty Restart Study to establish Cyprium as copper producer in the shortest time frame possible."

Discussion of results

Hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 3 with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2.

The results reported in this announcement are from single holes drilled on existing section lines 101,320E and 101,720E, with the other 9 holes completed on new section lines 101,360E and 101,440E (refer to Figure 2*).

Section 101,720E

Hole 21NRWP064 was drilled to the immediate south of the traverse of holes previously reported on 28 February 2022.

The hole successfully confirmed the continuity of the thick zone of copper mineralisation returning 20m at 0.70% Cu from 210m, 31m at 1.61% Cu from 234m, including 14m at 2.72% Cu from 235m, and 13m at 0.55% Cu from 268m, which remains open to the south (refer to Figure 4*).

Section 101,360E

Six holes (21NRWP063, 65, 66, 70, 71 and 71) were completed along this section in the keel area of the Nifty syncline. Narrow zones of low-grade copper mineralisation were intersected in holes 21NRWP071 and 72 (refer to Figure 5*), with further drilling required into the northern limb of the syncline below the former Nifty open pit.

Section 101,440E

Three holes (21NRWP067 to 69) were drilled on this section into the keel area of the Nifty syncline. The significant interval of low-grade copper mineralisation intersected in hole 21NRWP069 (refer to Figure 6*) indicates good potential remains on the untested northern limb of the syncline below the former Nifty open pit.

Preparations are underway for a resource update incorporating all the results from Cyprium's highly successful drilling campaigns at Nifty East and West, which is expected to grow the existing inventory of 732,200 tonnes of contained copper reported for Nifty in the November 2021 Mineral Resource estimate.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D90EI3Z3



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

Ivanhoe Mines Files New NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Platreef Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Project in South Africa

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed a new National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the Platreef 2022 Feasibility Study.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes an independent feasibility study for the initial two phases of development for the Platreef Mine to a steady state production rate of 5.2 million tonnes of ore per annum.

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Pan Global Resources' Results for the First Drill Hole Completed at the La Jarosa Target at the Escacena Project, Southern Spain, with 18.65m of 0.73% Cu including 0.4m of 4.5% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV:PGZ) (OTCPink:PGNRF), announced results for the first drill hole completed at the La Jarosa target at the Escacena Project, southern Spain. Pan Global, actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain, is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Cyprium Metals

CYM Restart Study Presentation

This investor presentation (“Presentation”) has been prepared by Cyprium Metal s Limited (ABN 48 002 678 640) (“Cyprium” or “Company”).

