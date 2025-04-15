WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its relationship with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials").

Western has entered into an amended and restated investor rights agreement (the "Agreement") with Mitsubishi Materials, most notably extending the rights and obligations thereunder until May 30, 2026 , subject to Mitsubishi Materials acquiring 2 million common shares of the Company through open market purchases. These purchases will be non-dilutive to existing shareholders, as no new shares will be issued by the Company. Upon completion, Mitsubishi Materials' equity ownership in Western is expected to return to approximately 5%.

"Mitsubishi Materials have been a supportive partner, and we are pleased to see them grow their ownership in Western," said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO. "Their continued support through this proposed new investment, made through non-dilutive, open market purchases, is another vote of confidence in the team and the Casino Project. The corresponding extension of rights reflects the productive and aligned relationship we've built, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate as we advance one of Canada's most important critical minerals projects."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding Mitsubishi Materials acquiring additional common shares of the Company.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, such assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

Developing a World-Class Copper-Gold Asset in the Yukon

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES INFRASTRUCTURE UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to provide an update on several infrastructure initiatives supporting the development of its Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino Project").

Sandeep Singh , President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Infrastructure is obviously a key piece of the puzzle to bring the Casino Project into production. Reciprocally, the Casino Project is an important lynchpin to improve the infrastructure of the Yukon and the neighboring north. The required initiatives will take time to unfold, but we are pleased with the overall direction of travel with respect to infrastructure and with the Yukon government's commitment to sustainable mining.

Further, these past several weeks have clearly been disruptive and volatile from an overall economic standpoint. But that volatility has also underscored two specific positive aspects of the Casino Project. First, we have often said that the copper-gold commodity mix makes our project highly resilient. That resilience has shown itself to be incredibly valuable in the last year as the gold price has risen nearly US$750 per ounce. Second, we believe that the groundswell of support politically for mining, and a growing understanding of its role in a more self-reliant Canadian economy, also bodes well for the Casino Project."

B.C.-Yukon Grid Connect Project

On September 17, 2024 , Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan") conditionally approved $40 million in funding to advance pre-feasibility work for a high-voltage transmission energy corridor connecting the isolated Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . Western is pleased to report that the conditions for this funding have been met by the Yukon Development Corporation ("YDC"), an entity of the Government of Yukon , which included a 25% YDC funding commitment over and above the $40 million from NRCan. Subsequently, a contribution agreement with NRCan was officially signed in Ottawa on February 14, 2025 , where project planning activities have since commenced. With its significant industrial load, the Casino Project is central to the concept behind the grid connection – its advancement signals confidence in the Casino Project's potential and its role in shaping the Yukon's future infrastructure. While Western continues to advance LNG as the Casino Project's base case power solution, the Company looks forward to working alongside YDC and First Nations to help make the grid connection a success.

Yukon Resource Gateway Project

On March 22, 2025 , the Government of Yukon announced the inclusion of the Dempster Highway in the Yukon Resource Gateway Project ("Gateway Project"), expanding the scope of the initiative to include Arctic security and regional connectivity. Whilst positive for the Yukon , a portion of funding previously allocated to the Casino Copper-Gold Access Road has been redirected to support this near-term priority. Western remains in close collaboration with the Yukon government, and discussions on future funding are expected to advance as the project moves through the environmental assessment process, which includes the road.

Port of Skagway Transportation Study

Western has completed an updated transportation study evaluating options for shipping concentrate from the Casino Project to the Port of Skagway ("Skagway"). The study, conducted in collaboration with the Municipality of Skagway and the Government of Yukon , assessed both bulk and containerized transportation methods, assessed infrastructure requirements at Skagway, and provided feasibility-level capital and operating cost estimates across multiple scenarios. Several promising transportation alternatives were identified, with costs broadly in-line with, or lower than, the Company's 2022 feasibility study estimates.

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the timing, funding, and progress of infrastructure initiatives, including the B.C.-Yukon Grid Connect Project, the Yukon Resource Gateway Project, and transportation options to the Port of Skagway. These statements are based on current information and interpretations, which may evolve as discussions with governments continue and additional technical and environmental work is undertaken.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the timely advancement of infrastructure initiatives, the continued support and collaboration of the Yukon government and other stakeholders, the availability of funding for such initiatives, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce results from a supplemental metallurgical program (the "Metallurgical Program") for its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project (" Casino ").

The Metallurgical Program used drill core composites of material representing potential mill feed taken from the 2023 diamond drilling program with more variable copper, gold, and molybdenum levels than had been tested in previous drill campaigns and from a broader period of planned mining.

Attractive Recoveries – Standard processing methods continue to produce good recoveries for copper and gold, consistent with previous metallurgical work. The program achieved significantly higher recoveries for molybdenum (approximately 90% in hypogene material versus overall 71% in the Feasibility Study).

High Grade Concentrates with Low Impurities Casino would produce a high gold grade copper concentrate and a separate molybdenum concentrate. Both are expected to be highly marketable given the very low levels of impurities.

Further Potential Upside – Primary grind size for Casino is expected to be 210μm which compares quite favorably versus other similar projects.  Initial coarse particle separation tests, conducted during this program, suggest an opportunity to further increase primary grind size without sacrificing recoveries.

"The latest metallurgical testing complements the work released in 2023 and now creates a fairly comprehensive picture of the attractive recoveries and metallurgical characteristics of the Casino Project. The project has the ability to produce highly sought after, high-grade concentrates into a market experiencing significant tightness, especially for cleaner concentrates such as those from Casino ." said Sandeep Singh , President and CEO.

Metallurgical Program

The outline of the Metallurgical Program and the review of the results were developed by Western's Technical and Sustainability Committee, which is comprised of members from Western, Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Materials.

The fifteen composites of approximately 200 kg were subjected to detailed mineralogy, comminution testing, flotation testing and detailed analysis of copper concentrates. Composite preparation and all metallurgical test work was completed at ALS Metallurgy in Kamloops, B.C.

Table 1 shows the analysis of the composites and their associated lithology, either Supergene Sulphide (SUS) or Hypogene (HYP). The target composition was achieved for all composites except Composite 14, which contained very low grades and was subject to limited testing. Composite 8 was also excluded from the results below, as it was intentionally selected as an outlier to maximize deleterious content.

Casino has two main copper-gold zones, the Supergene Sulphide Zone which represents about 25% of the resource and the Hypogene Zone, which represents about 70% of the resource. The remaining 5% of the resource is represented by oxide materials.

Table 1 – Composites Used in Metallurgical Program

Composite

Zone

Cu

Cu (WAS) 1

Au

Mo

( %)

( %)

(g/t)

( %)

1

SUS

0.26

0.023

0.40

0.015

2

HYP

0.10

0.001

0.12

0.002

3

SUS

0.29

0.016

0.38

0.018

4

HYP

0.26

0.005

0.35

0.021

5

HYP

0.17

0.003

0.20

0.013

6

HYP

0.12

0.002

0.13

0.008

7

SUS

0.25

0.025

0.25

0.005

8

HYP

0.25

0.003

0.31

0.013

9

HYP

0.24

0.003

0.34

0.027

10

HYP

0.16

0.003

0.18

0.015

11

SUS

0.29

0.036

0.17

0.029

12

SUS

0.37

0.046

0.44

0.029

13

SUS

0.31

0.071

0.40

0.011

14

HYP

0.06

0.004

0.08

0.009

15

SUS

0.22

0.025

0.16

0.004


1 Cu (WAS) is the percentage of copper in the composite determined by weak acid soluble copper analysis

Flotation Test Results

Casino proposes using flotation to produce saleable copper-gold and molybdenum concentrates using an industry standard process flowsheet. Gold values are expected to be recovered within a copper concentrate and be payable under typical copper concentrate smelting terms and molybdenum is separated from a bulk copper-molybdenum concentrate to produce separate copper and molybdenum concentrates.

Table 2 depicts metallurgical recoveries obtained for hypogene composites using locked cycle testing. Hypogene samples demonstrate consistently high copper recoveries and very good quality copper concentrates. An average molybdenum recovery to a bulk copper-molybdenum concentrate of 90%, significantly higher than previous testing, was achieved for the hypogene composites without including Composite 2, which had a very low molybdenum head grade.

Table 2 – Summary of Locked-Cycle Flotation Results for Hypogene Composite Samples

Composite

Copper Concentrate Grade

Recoveries to Concentrate

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Mo (%)

Au (%)

2

24.4

16.1

85.5

54.3

53.7

4

27.7

27.3

87.8

90.2

63.2

5

26.2

21.7

86.9

90.9

61.7

6

26.9

20.0

87.5

84.9

60.7

9

28.2

27.2

88.8

94.5

63.0

10

26.5

23.3

82.9

89.9

53.3

Table 3 shows locked cycle test results for supergene sulphide samples. Copper concentrate grade does not appear to be significantly impacted when processing supergene sulphide weathered materials. The reduction in overall copper recovery in flotation is a function of the weak acid soluble copper content (shown in Table 1) and is in line with previous test work. Molybdenum and gold recoveries are similar to previous test work.

Table 3 – Summary of Locked-Cycle Flotation Results for Supergene Sulphide Composite Samples

Composite

Copper Concentrate Grade

Recoveries to Concentrate

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Cu (%)

Mo (%)

Au (%)

1

26.7

32.2

76.5

74.2

58.8

3

28.8

32.8

77.0

85.3

59.6

7

19.3

13.5

83.4

74.3

62.5

11

27.6

13.5

79.6

76.4

57.6

12

27.7

26.2

87.0

86.7

62.9

13

18.1

17.8

73.6

86.4

58.6

15

27.4

20.9

71.0

34.4

58.6

Copper Concentrate Quality

The flotation concentrates produced from Casino continue to demonstrate very good grades in terms of copper and gold, as well as low levels of potential penalty elements. Table 4 shows a summary of copper concentrates produced from the recent test work, including key elements relevant to smelter terms. Average values for penalty elements, including As, Sb, Hg and F are shown to be well below typical smelter contract terms.

Table 4 – Casino Concentrate Analysis

Composite

Copper Concentrate Grades

Smelter Sensitive Elements

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

As (%)

Sb (%)

Hg (g/t)

F (g/t)

1

26.7

32.2

0.01

0.00

0.33

50

2

20.3

13.6

0.17

0.09

0.12

140

3

28.8

32.8

0.02

0.00

0.04

70

4

29.1

26.5

0.01

0.00

0.02

60

5

29.7

22.3

0.01

0.00

0.02

60

6

29.4

18.7

0.03

0.01

0.03

60

7

19.3

13.5

0.20

0.06

0.59

70

9

30.1

28.7

0.34

0.09

0.13

90

10

26.2

22.1

0.07

0.17

0.23

90

11

27.6

13.5

0.01

0.00

0.23

70

12

27.7

26.2

0.18

0.11

0.47

100

13

18.1

17.8

0.03

0.01

0.27

70

15

27.4

20.9

0.18

0.05

0.86

290

Coarse Particle Separation Testing

A hypogene master composite was prepared for coarse particle flotation to test the impact on recoveries while increasing the primary grind size. In a single test, the grind size was increased from the project baseline of 210μm to 292μm with no significant change in overall copper and gold recoveries, and a small reduction in molybdenum recovery. The initial testing was promising and warrants future testing and evaluation.

Qualified Persons

The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101") and supervised, reviewed, and verified by Jeffrey B. Austin , P.Eng., President of International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc., a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the expected metallurgical performance, the marketability of the concentrates, the potential for further process optimization through grind size adjustments, and the broader market outlook for copper and molybdenum concentrates. These statements are based on current test results and interpretations, which may evolve as further metallurgical work is conducted.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to current metallurgical test results being representative of future recoveries, the availability of market demand for copper and molybdenum concentrates, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has completed its previously announced management succession process. Dr. Paul West-Sells' role as President of the Company concluded on December 31, 2024 and Mr. Sandeep Singh has assumed the role of President alongside his existing responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer.

"I want to thank Paul for his many contributions towards advancing Casino into a globally significant project. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors." said Sandeep Singh , President & CEO. "Over the course of 2024, we recruited several high caliber professionals to the senior management team and to the Board of Directors. Those additions, together with the strength and dedication of our Yukon -led projects team, have positioned us for success. We look forward to an exciting 2025 for the Casino project."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "opportunities", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding the successful transition of leadership roles, the anticipated contributions of the senior management team and Board of Directors, the continued advancement of the Casino project, and the Company's expectations for 2025.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the risk of unforeseen challenges in advancing the Casino project, potential impacts on operational continuity, changes in general market conditions that could affect the Company's performance; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure documents.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to   the smooth transition of leadership roles, the successful integration of new senior management and Board members, the continued advancement of the Casino project according to established timelines, stable market and regulatory conditions, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein, and in the Company's annual information form and Form 40-F for the most recently completed financial year and its other publicly filed disclosure document.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, other factors may cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's views as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS RAYMOND THRELKELD AS CHAIRMAN

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raymond Threlkeld as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Threlkeld, who joined the Board on June 27, 2024 succeeds Dr. Bill Williams who served as Interim Chairman since February 22, 2024 . Dr. Williams will continue to serve on the Board as a director.

"I am pleased with the progress made during my tenure as Interim Chairman," said Bill Williams . "With Ray's extensive background in project development, construction, and executive management, I am confident he is the right person to lead the Board moving forward".

"I am excited to step into the role of Chairman and to lead the Board during this pivotal time for Western," said Raymond Threlkeld . "I look forward to collaborating with my fellow directors and management to unlock the full potential of the Casino Project".

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD WELCOMES FEDERAL FUNDING FOR B.C.-YUKON GRID CONNECT PROJECT

 western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) welcomes the recent announcement by Natural Resources Canada ("NRCan"), conditionally approving C$40 million in federal funding to undertake pre-feasibility activities to advance a high-voltage transmission line network connecting the Yukon electrical grid to the North American grid in British Columbia . This funding would be provided through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF").

The announcement was made on September 20, 2024 , by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, with the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon .

