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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 11, 2026 10:15AM PST
The American investment firm cited seven outlook misses in four years, noting the miner has underperformed the gold miners index by approximately 70 percentage points over the past year.
Pungu x / Adobe Stock
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management sharpened its attack against Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST,OTCPL:NESRF) on Wednesday (June 19), claiming the Australian gold miner’s board fails to grasp the depth of its operational crisis and must immediately launch a formal strategic review.
The escalating dispute follows Northern Star’s earlier admission that it had previously received and dismissed multiple inbound acquisition approaches, as well as proposals from investment banks to spin off smaller assets.
The company rejected Elliott's initial call for a sale process, stating that now is "not the right time" to pursue such an action.
Elliott, which recently amassed a stake in Northern Star valued at more than AU$1 billion (US$716 million), argued the board’s disclosures validate its case for a massive corporate overhaul.
"The Board's letter indicates that it does not understand the magnitude of change required to win back shareholders' trust, starting with significantly strengthening the Board itself," Elliott stated in a recent press release. "The Board cannot simultaneously acknowledge inbound corporate interest, confirm its advisers have modeled structural options, and then decline to run any kind of formal process."
In a direct letter to shareholders on the same day, Northern Star Chairman Michael Chaney acknowledged the company’s share price underperformance but pushed back on Elliott's characterization of the firm's strategic direction.
He cited multi-billion-dollar infrastructure investments he argued have positioned the company for long-term resilience, including the Fimiston processing plant and the development of the Hemi deposit in the Pilbara region.
"We are always open to serious approaches from outside parties and you will not be surprised to learn that given our share price underperformance, over the last year Northern Star has been approached by several companies about considering various corporate combinations," Chaney wrote. "Those discussions did not proceed because they were not in shareholders’ best interests."
Chaney added that the board is actively recruiting a new Managing Director and CEO to replace the outgoing Stu Tonkin. He also signaled a willingness to expand the board, noting the company would be "pleased to consider any candidate that they might have in mind who would complement the Board."
Elliott rejected the idea that a single, handpicked director would suffice, calling for a "substantially strengthened" board capable of executing a credible transition.
It further insisted that a sweeping strategic review, including a potential sale, must be conducted alongside the CEO search.
Northern Star warned in March that achieving the lower end of its fiscal 2026 production guidance will be challenging following a series of operational headwinds at its Kalgoorlie operations.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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