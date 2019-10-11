Tech Big News Roundup: YDreams Starts Tour of Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition; Plymouth Rock Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance with Manchester Metropolitan University; HeyBryan App Shows Significant Leap in Customer Base
Danielle Adams - October 11th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Emerging Tech:
- YDreams Global Starts Tour of Van Gogh Immersive Exhibition
- HeyBryan App Shows Significant Leap in Customer Base Over Three Quarters
- Nerds on Site Launches CyberSecurity Incident Response
Security:
- Datametrex Awarded Two Contracts for Social Media Discovery
- Plymouth Rock Technologies Completes IP Transfer and Forms Strategic Alliance with Manchester Metropolitan University
