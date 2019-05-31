Tech Big News Roundup: BIG Blockchain Announces Acquisition of Netcoins Operations; YDX and Octagon Deliver New Project for the NBA; Venzee Mesh API Distributes Content to Wayfair and Other Leading North American Home Decor Retailers
Danielle Adams - May 31st, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
- Kontrol Energy Secures New Contract with Canadian Cannabis Producer
- BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Acquisition of Netcoins Operations, Entry into Bitcoin Institutional OTC Trading and Cryptocurrency Custody Services
Emerging Tech:
- Venzee Mesh API Distributes Content to Wayfair and Other Leading North American Home Decor Retailers
Gaming:
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.