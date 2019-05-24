Tech Big News Roundup: Datametrex Secures More Government Contracts; Codebase to Expand Investment Focus to Cannabis Sector; Leonovus Engages DigiMax for a Digital Security Offering
Danielle Adams - May 24th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
- Codebase to Expand Investment Focus to Cannabis Sector
- Leonovus announces engagement with DigiMax for a Digital Security Offering
Emerging Tech:
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.