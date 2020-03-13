Tech Big News Roundup: Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden® UV350 In-Vehicle Cellular IoT Device with Verizon, A2Z Technologies Awarded Four-Year Contract with Israel Police, HeyBryan Named BC’s Best by Virtus Groups
Kevin Vanstone - March 13th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup:
Emerging Tech
- Siyata Mobile Launches Uniden® UV350 In-Vehicle Cellular IoT Device with Verizon
- A2Z Technologies Awarded Four-Year Contract with Israel Police
- HeyBryan Named BC’s Best by Virtus Groups
- A2Z Technologies Canada Awarded Additional Contract with Israel Electric Company
To see our previous tech investing big news roundup, click here.