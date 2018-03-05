RESAAS to Present at 30th Annual ROTH Capital Conference in Dana Point, CA

RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE:RSS, OTCQX:RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry, will present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 12th, 2018 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, CA.

Tom Rossiter, President and CEO of RESAAS, will be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss the company’s continued growth, and provide insight into its recent acquisition of real estate blockchain technology company Real-Block, announced last week.

To arrange a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact [email protected].

About ROTH Conference

The ROTH Conference is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S, now in its 30th year. Following the success of previous years’ events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 550 participating companies and over 4,700 attendees, will feature presentations from hundreds of public and private companies in a variety of sectors including: Healthcare, Technology, Internet & Media, Cleantech, Industrial Growth & Solar, Consumer, Oil & Gas, Mining & Minerals and Business Services. This gathering of institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs and executives has become a must-attend event for anyone working in the small and mid-cap space.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for the real estate services industry RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations and MLSs. Visit www.resaas.com.

On Behalf of RESAAS

Danielle Sissons

VP Operations

RESAAS Services Inc.

Telephone: (604) 558-2929; Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release and the RESAAS website referenced herein contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding the company’s technology platform. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by RESAAS’ management, including future plans for the design and development of the company’s technology platform.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the company’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information. Although RESAAS believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information because RESAAS can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. RESAAS disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

