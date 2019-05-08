NexOptic Introduces ALLIS™, Providing Remarkable AI Solutions to Imaging

NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NXO) (OTCQX:NXOPF) (FRANKFURT:E3O1) reports that it has made significant advancements to its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (“NexOptic AI” or “AI”) imaging solution.









NexOptic’s Advanced Low Light Imaging Solution (“ALLIS”) provides immediate solutions to problems that have plagued the imaging industry for decades. NexOptic’s engineered AI drastically reduces image noise common to all imaging systems while improving performance in low light conditions. This is accomplished with NexOptic’s expanding suite of patent-pending, deep learning algorithms.

Some of the key benefits of ALLIS include:

Superior low-light performance

Dramatic reduction in image noise

Improved downstream applications (computational imaging, facial recognition)

Enhanced long-range image stabilization

Major reduction in file sizes

“We are at a watershed moment in the imaging industry, and ALLIS puts us at the forefront of learning-based technology enhancement,” said Rich Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic’s Board of Directors. “Canada, and Edmonton in particular, has become a global hub for ground-breaking AI development, and we are taking full advantage of our geographical location by adding talented new team members to our organization.”

NexOptic’s technology is designed to perform in a variety of lighting conditions, enabling more compact optics with less expensive electronics. This technology also greatly reduces file sizes for compressed media and lowers bandwidth usage during data transmission. NexOptic’s AI improves imaging quality not just for the human eye, but for other companies’ applications, such as facial recognition or object classification, and could become a critical component of the AI infrastructure of tomorrow.

NexOptic has increased its capacity to develop leading solutions with the recent commissioning of its AI lab in Edmonton. The region is home to top AI companies, such as Google’s Deepmind, and has garnered financial and other support from both the Canadian and Alberta governments. Due to growing industry interest, the company continues to expand its AI operations and is adding new members to its team.

“AI is already part of our daily lives and will continue to grow and shape every aspect of our society; imaging systems are no exception,” said Kevin Gordon, who heads NexOptic’s AI division. “NexOptic offers an industry-leading low-light solution and is well positioned to be a formative player in the imaging systems of tomorrow.”

NexOptic is in advanced discussions with several companies representing a variety of imaging markets that could greatly benefit from ALLIS. In forthcoming news releases, the Company will outline the specifics of its commercialization plans for ALLIS as well as details of its planned path to production of DoubleTake™, its multiple award-winning, reimagined binoculars.

About NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative optical development company, which aims to enhance the way we view the world around us. The Company is preparing to launch its reimagined binoculars, the multi-award winning DoubleTake, its first consumer product engineered to disrupt the growing outdoor recreation market. DoubleTake utilizes NexOptic’s high magnification lenses for a state-of-the-art digital experience. NexOptic is also working to commercialize its ground-breaking artificial intelligence (“AI”) for imaging as well as exploring opportunities for the Company’s innovative mobile lens designs. Utilizing Blade Optics, the Company’s developing suite of optical technologies which now includes AI, NexOptic can increase aperture sizes within given depth constraints of various imaging applications for improvements to diffraction limit and resolution. NexOptic’s AI drastically reduces image noise and motion blur common in poor lighting environments. In addition to enhancing image quality, NexOptic’s AI can be used to improve long-range image stabilization and image capture in otherwise difficult lighting conditions.

Blade Optics refers to NexOptic’s lens designs, algorithms, and mechanics, which vary from patented to patent-pending, and includes all the Company’s intellectual property and know-how. More information is available at www.nexoptic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

