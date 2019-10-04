James Black of the Canadian Securities Exchange discusses the current listings environment and shares insight on the listings process.









James Black, vice president of listings development at the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), sat down with the Investing News Network (INN) to talk about the viability of taking your company public in Canada right now.

Speaking with INN at the Extraordinary Future Conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, in September, Black discussed how the CSE has emerged as the fastest growing exchange in the country, including providing his insight into the listing process for technology companies.

“Really, what we’re trying to do is attract companies, entrepreneurial companies, entrepreneurial-led companies to the public markets to access public venture capital on our exchange, the CSE,” said Black.

Additionally, Black discussed what is standing out in the publicly listed space. “The past year we’ve seen a variety of things. From my perspective, we’re seeing a lot of interest in esports,” said Black. “Last year, blockchain and blockchain-enabled solutions. We (also) have a lot of data-focused companies right now.”

As the discussion continued, Black spoke about the elements involved in taking a company public. Typically, Black said it takes between a year and 18 months to complete the process, he said. Regulatory revues, exchange revenues and audits are all core parts of the process.

Black also spoke on company financials. “I would suggest they have an eye towards topline and bottomline growth and bottomline profitability, revenue generating and maybe even profitability,” Black said.

As companies such as Enthusiast Gaming (TSXV:EGLX), Interlapse Technologies (TSXV:INLA) and 79North have undergone public listings over the past year, Black also spoke about expanding across the exchange in the near future.

“What we’re hoping to see in the next couple years is a growth in technology companies using the market to fund their ambitions,” he said.

Watch the video above for more on what Black had to say, and stay tuned for more of our Extraordinary Future Conference video coverage. Our full playlist for the event can be found on YouTube.

