YDX Corporate Update: Arkave VR in eSports event in Portugal and Augmented Reality game for Next Bank

YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX; OTC:YDRMF; FSE:A2AP0L) (“YDX” or the “Company”) is pleased to give a corporate update with highlights from April and the first half of May.

Highlights:

– Arkave VR goes to Lisbon, Portugal – Two New Arkave VR Arenas in the USA – New Project for Next Bank – Partnership with Liquid Media Group

Arkave VR Updates:

Arkave VR goes to Lisbon, Portugal

From 31st of May to 2nd of June Arkave VR will be featured at the eSports event “Worten Game City” in Lisbon, Portugal. The event is organized by the Rock in Rio Group and 15,000 people are expected to attend the event. This marks the fourth event from the Rock in Rio group featuring Arkave VR as a main attraction.

The event will host several eSports tournaments with popular games such as FIFA, Counter Strike, League of Legends and Fortnite and is sponsored by Worten, a chain of retail stores focused in electronics with over 180 stores in Portugal and 40 in Spain.

The Company has organized a private event for the local reseller of Arkave VR to showcase the product to several organizations interested in investing or buying the product.

Two New Arkave VR Arenas in the USA

In May, the Company delivered two new Arkave VR Arenas in the same week. The first Arkave was installed in Denver, Colorado while the second one was installed in Orlando, Florida. Both were signed through the partnership with Studio 41b, a Company based in Florida.

YDreams Global Update:

New Project for Next Bank

The YDreams Global division has already worked on several projects in 2019. So far solutions were delivered to clients such as Coca-Cola, Embraer, Deca, Bradesco and Sonae Sierra.

In May a new client was added to the list. The Company created a solution to the digital bank Next. A game, inspired by classic pinball games, using augmented reality and projections is being developed for the bank to be used in events.

Next is a digital bank created to target Millenials as their main client and is achieving a rapid growth in Brazil.

Other Updates:

Partnership with Liquid Media Group

Early in May the Company announced the collaboration agreement with Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR). The main focus of the agreement is to allow Liquid to leverage YDX technology across their IP portfolio, bringing classic and future titles to Arkave Virtual Reality (VR) Arenas (“Arkave VR”) in Canada, the United States and Brazil as well as the Game On Festival experiences, allowing players to engage with games in a whole new way.

The companies also plan to collaborate on new intellectual property (IP), content, products and/or technology.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com ) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Group:

Arkave VR Arena – www.arkavevr.com – a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has a flagship store in Brazil, two Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centre’s throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global – www.ydreamsglobal.com – have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival – www.gameonfestival.com – is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Jim Nelson

Director

(604) 646-6910

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

