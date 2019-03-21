YDreams Global contracted to develop the first Customer Experience Center for Aerospace manufacturer Embraer S.A.

YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX; OTC:YDRMF; FSE:A2AP0L) (“YDX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the main division of the Company, YDreams Global, has signed a new project for the Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).









Embraer is building a new center to host clients, investors and visitors at its global headquarters. YDreams Global was initially commissioned to create the client journey, conceive the interior design and plan the interactive technology attractions.

After a highly competitive selection process, the Company is pleased to announce that it was chosen to develop the interactive solutions and coordinate the implementation of the center. This is a much larger project and will represent the biggest contract for the 1st quarter of 2019.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to implement this very innovative project. This is a tremendous opportunity for YDreams to showcase our work to Embraer’s global client base. Embraer is one of the most significant brands in Brazil and a key account for YDreams Global “- Stated Karina Israel, COO of YDX Innovation.

About Embraer S.A.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Source Bloomberg LP)

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com ) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena – www.arkavevr.com – a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has a flagship store in Brazil, two Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centre’s throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global – www.ydreamsglobal.com – have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

YDreams Global has generated over 24 Million CAD in Revenues in past 7 Years.

Game On Festival – www.gameonfestival.com – is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Jim Nelson

Director

(604) 646-6910

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

