Royal Wins Corporation Completes Filing of Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus and Announces Advisory Committee and Board of Directors Line Up

Royal Wins Corporation (“Royal Wins” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that the Company has been receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC“) for the filing of a preliminary non-offering prospectus.

The prospectus is filed in accordance with the provisions of the Canadian National Instrument 41-101 – General Prospectus Requirements to qualify the distribution of the Company’s common shares in Canada. No New securities are being offered with the filing of the prospectus.

Royal Wins intends to apply to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“). Final acceptance of the prospectus and the listing will be subject to review and approval of the OSC and the CSE, respectively.

Royal Wins can give no assurances that its listing application will be successful or that, if it is successful, that any material increase in liquidity will result.

Moreover, Royal Wins announces the Company’s Technical and Capital Markets Advisory Committee (the “Advisors“) appointments and Board of Director (the “Board“) line up which are effective immediately as a result of the closing of the formal take-over offer (the “Agreement“) of Royal Wins PTY (See Press Release dated April 1, 2021).

As per the details in the Agreement, Royal Wins will have a Board consisting of five (5) members and there will be two (2) Advisors to assist the Company with its future growth strategies.

Technical and Capital Markets Advisory Committee:

Jean-Claude Petter, Chair of the Technical and Capital Markets Advisory Committee : Mr. Petter is the retired MD of Ferrier Lullin Private Bank & Trust which became Julius Baer Group AG. Julius Baer Group AG is a small to medium sized generalist private banking corporation founded and based in Switzerland. Established as a traditional private bank, it provides investment management, real estate financing, wealth management, and select offerings in sales and trading based on an open and managed architecture. Located in 28 countries, Julius Baer employs a staff of over 6,700 worldwide. Mr. Petter serves as the Vatican’s Ambassador to the United Arabs Emirates and has been in negotiations to establish and represent certain entities in the region.

Alex Igelman, LLB : Alex A. Igelman, LL.B. is a lawyer and senior strategic consultant who has spent the past 25 years focused on the regulation and oversight of the intersection of gambling and internet technology. Alex was called to the bar in 1991 and was one of the first gaming lawyers in Canada when he acted on behalf of MGM, Mirage Resorts, and Caesars in Canada. In 1996, Alex was one of the first lawyers that focused on the nascent online gambling space and he was instrumental in the early success of both PartyPoker and Pokerstars having worked directly with both founders. Today both companies operate globally in numerous regulated jurisdictions.

In 2004, while in private practice, Alex was a founding shareholder of gaming giant GVC (now Entain), a company with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and current owners of Ladbrokes, PartyGaming, and in a joint partnership with MGM. Since 2014, Alex has been focused on bringing some oversight into one of the last bastions of unregulated gambling, namely, skill-based gambling. Alex is a member in good standing of the Law Society of Ontario and on the editorial board of the Gaming Law Review and a frequent contributor to the same.

Royal Wins Corporation Board of Directors:

Peter Gan, President & Chief Executive Officer, Director: Mr. Gan holds an Engineering degree (Hons) and Master of Business Administration from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He is registered to provide financial advice and deal in securities (RG 146 and RG 105) and is currently reading Law at the University of Sydney, Australia. He has held Senior Executive roles over the last 15 years in publicly listed companies (ASX, AIM, PLUS), private and institutional fund companies. Mr. Gan has expansive experience leading small to medium sized companies in multiple industries including online gaming, energy markets, technology start-ups and financial services. His experience comprehensively straddles the capital markets and corporate management.

Robert Fong, Chief Operating Officer and Director : Mr. Fong holds degrees in Architecture (Bachelor and Master’s, Hons) from the University of New South Wales, Australia. He has lectured extensively on the subject and was named one of Australia’s top 40 architects under 40 in 2006. His technology career has been decorated with senior management success including positions held with Frankfurt based E-Gal and E-Dynamics Group based in Switzerland. Mr. Fong founded and oversaw Morf Media, which was selected as one of 3 start-ups from Australia backed by Price Waterhouse Coopers to attend the Global Technology Conference in Palo Alto in 2012.

Daniel Fuoco, CPA, CA, Director : Daniel has over 25 years of financial experience with publicly listed and private multi-national companies, including as CFO of companies listed on both the TSX Venture and the Canadian Securities Exchanges in Canada. Daniel practiced as a Chartered Professional Accountant for 11 years at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Toronto and also in Melbourne. He brings experience with M&A, due diligence, IPO’s, RTO’s, financial reporting, business structuring, capital and debt financing, business plans and forecasts, and taxation. In 1998, Daniel joined Magna International Inc. as Finance Director Special Projects working under Chairman Frank Stronach until 2012. Additionally, he was MID at Magna Entertainment, Magna’s gaming and racing subsidiary. He is a graduate of the Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Daniel is qualified as a CPA/CA in the Province of Ontario, Canada.

Jun He, Director : Mr. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Bright Mega. He has over 18 years of experience in international business and investment. Since 2012, Mr. He has invested in a variety of industries including mining, oil and gas and agriculture. Mr. He is well connected in both Canada and China. He is very familiar with the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) board and has brought large capital from China into TSX. Mr. He is the founder and owner of Toronto based Fame Club, a member of Canada China Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs. In 2014, Mr. He was elected the “Best Asia Pacific Business Award”. Mr. Jun, He received his Master’s degree from the University of International Business Exterior, and MBA from HEC and DEA in Paris, France.

Stephen Coates, Director : Stephen is founder and Principal of Grove Capital Group – a merchant banking group specializing in the incubation and development of entrepreneurial businesses in Canada and abroad; and, Grove Corporate Services – a corporate secretarial, administration and accounting support firm for small-cap companies. Stephen has founded and served as Chairman or CEO of several publicly listed companies and currently serves as advisor to, and/or Director of, several public and private small-cap companies. Stephen has spent over 20 years in the capital markets, working in Canada, the United States and United Kingdom. He specializes in financial structuring, business development, communications and market finance – creating strategic relationships for success. Stephen is a graduate of King’s College at Western University in London, Canada.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins Corporation (“Royal Wins“) is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, Royal Wins PTY designs, develops and operates real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds.

Royal Wins founders and the management team are gaming veterans, thought leaders and industry leading developers. They bring an operational expertise rarely found in the upstart public markets and together with their Directors and Advisors, Royal Wins PTY is equipped for strong business growth in online gaming and eSports.

For more information please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin

Communications Director

Phone: 1 416 642 1807, ext. 312

E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should,” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s unaudited financial results and projected growth.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 1055710 Canada Corp. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

