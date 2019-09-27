Gaming

GRAVITY To Launch Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Turkey, Russia and Europe

September 27th, 2019

The game developer received 770,000 pre-registrations following its August announcement for Ragnarok M: Eternal Love.

GRAVITY (NASDAQ:GRVY), a game developer of Raganarok Online announced that it is launching its newest version, Ragnarok M:Eternal Love in Europe, Turkey and Russia in just over two weeks. The multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) received 770,000 pre-registrations following its last announcement in August. Other major MMORPG’s include Final Fantasy, Guild Wars 2 and League of Angels.

As quoted in the press release:

Gravity announced the launch of Ragnarok M: Eternal Love in Europe attending presentation at ‘Korea Pavilion’ of Gamescom in Germany in August 2019. After the announcement, the game achieved over 770,000 of pre-registration sign ups and attracted great attention from users around the world for launching in Europe.

Ragnarok M: Eternal Love sets to take Europe, Turkey, and Russia with following success in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, North America, South America, Oceania, and Japan. Ragnarok M: Eternal Love has achieved more than 27 million downloads all over the world as of September 2019.

Click here to read the full press release.

