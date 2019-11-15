Gaming Demand Accelerates NVIDIA’s Revenues Over Quarter

As higher quality in gaming graphic grows, NVIDIA’s ray tracing technology is being deployed by Microsoft, Taiwan Mobile and Rostelcom.









NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced slight revenue declines over the quarter, reaching US$3.01 billion from US$3.18 billion compared to the same time last year. Over the quarter, NVIDIA reported key partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), where it will be providing its ray tracing technology for its Minecraft game, among others.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our gaming business and demand from hyperscale customers powered Q3’s results,“ said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The realism of computer graphics is taking a giant leap forward with NVIDIA RTX. “This quarter, we have laid the foundation for where AI will ultimately make the greatest impact. We extended our reach beyond the cloud, to the edge, where GPU-accelerated 5G, AI and IoT will revolutionize the world’s largest industries. We see strong data center growth ahead, driven by the rise of conversational AI and inference.” NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on Dec. 20, 2019, to all shareholders of record on Nov. 29, 2019.

Click here to read the full press release.