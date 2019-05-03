Super League Gaming And Capcom to Create Esports Competitions for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) announced a partnership with Capcom that enables it to offer esports competitions and leagues for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition across the US. As quoted in the release: The partnership signifies Capcom’s commitment to bring Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition to the massive grassroots competitive fighting game scene and Super League’s … Continued

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) announced a partnership with Capcom that enables it to offer esports competitions and leagues for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition across the US.

As quoted in the release:

The partnership signifies Capcom’s commitment to bring Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition to the massive grassroots competitive fighting game scene and Super League’s first official expansion into this exciting genre. Together, Capcom and Super League will produce premium amateur STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Amateur-US competitions, live and VOD content, as well as community-led local events.

Consistent with Super League’s tested formula, the Company will create a national city-vs-city tournament for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in which teams of players in major markets across the U.S. will compete to be the STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Amateur-US City Champion.

Super League will also introduce Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition into its fast-growing tournament organizer program through which players in their hometown gaming communities across the country can create their own in-person events using the Super League platform. Super League’s proprietary software and expanding venue network will empower passionate Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition players and fans to build local communities where they can form new friendships, improve their level of play and compete in positive gaming environments.

A core component of the program will be run by SuperLeagueTV, which will be producing, broadcasting and distributing live streams of Super League community organized STREET FIGHTER LEAGUE: Amateur-US competitions on Twitch and YouTube, as well as shoulder VOD programming such as player profiles, top highlights and more across all major digital platforms.

“The competitive fighting game community is among the most vibrant and passionate in esports,” said Andy Babb, executive vice president, Super League Gaming. “Being able to launch Super League’s fighting game business with such a globally renowned title in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is a privilege. We are excited to collaborate with Capcom to ensure we deliver premium events, engaging content and reliable tools that honor their community and deepen our own commitment to providing positive, inclusive, player-first experiences.”

“We are thrilled to bring Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition to today’s generation of players on a grassroots level through Super League,” said Yoshinori Ono, Street Fighter® series Executive Producer, Capcom. “Super League has proven that gamers seek and appreciate opportunities to play together in authentic experiences within physical venues in their hometown. The Super League community-based business model is a perfect fit for our players.”

Super League Gaming and Capcom will partner with consumer brands interested in being part of this first-of-a-kind offering and will collaborate to promote the league at local and national events.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition includes all base content from the original Street Fighter V release, Arcade Mode and a code for Character Pass 1 and 2 content, which includes 12 playable characters and 12 premium costumes. Powered by Unreal Engine 4 technology, stunning visuals depict the next generation of World Warriors in unprecedented detail, while exciting and accessible battle mechanics deliver endless fighting fun that both beginners and veterans can enjoy. Challenge friends online or compete for fame and glory on the Capcom Pro Tour. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PC.