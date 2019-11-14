Super League Gaming Revenues Rise 129 Percent

Despite this, the company’s shares have dropped over 5 percent to US$2.89, edging closer to its 52-week low.









Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG), a live esports and gaming company saw strong growth in revenues over the quarter, reaching US$350,000 or a 129 percent uptick since the same time last year. Over the quarter it entered a number of partnerships, including launching Fortnite tournaments with ggCircuit and plans to develop PUBG MOBILE content with Tencent (OTC Pink:TCEHY).

As quoted in the press release:

“We continue to be on track to meet or exceed our full-year targets for all of the key performance indicators we outlined at the start of the year. Through October, we have already achieved our full-year target for number of game titles and pushed more than 12 million hours of gameplay through our platform which is more than six times that of 2018. As of today, our venue network has grown to over 500 venues which is a 10x improvement over prior year and most notably, with 900,000 registered users and 96 million views year to date, we are gaining critical mass and seeing the beginnings of a network effect. “Super League remains at the epicenter of esports, connecting fans, game publishers, retail venue partners, sponsors, professional teams, advertisers and social media companies. As we grow the number of ways that fans of competitive gaming can enjoy physical and digital experiences, as well as broaden the audiences for our social content and elite amateur esports broadcasts, we are confident that we can drive significant revenue and shareholder value.”

