Simplicity Esports to Open Nine New Gaming Centers

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) announced that it plans to build nine new esports gaming centers by the end of 2019. This comes in line with the company’s previous announcement to launch 50 gaming centers by the end of the year. Gaming centers are slated to open in California, Florida, Utah and Ohio, to name a few.

As quoted in the press release:

The franchised locations are located in high foot traffic areas, and have expected opening dates in November and December, in time for the peak of the holiday season. We expect the Santa Clara CA, St. Petersburg, FL, and South Jordan, UT locations to open by November 1, 2019; the Strongsville, OH, El Cajon, CA, Brandon, FL, and Highland Village, TX locations to open by December 1, 2019; and the Oceanside, CA and Redondo Beach, CA locations to open by December 31, 2019. Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company, stated, “I am thrilled to report that we expect to achieve our goal of having 50 esports gaming centers a year earlier than originally projected. This exemplifies management’s commitment to creating shareholder value, as we work toward stated goals. The nine new locations add another 23,000 square feet of space and 350 gaming stations to our expanding national footprint. Once these nine locations are open, Simplicity will operate 55 esports gaming centers across 15 states.”

