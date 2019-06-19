Overwatch League Launches Trading Cards

Overwatch League, a professional esports league owned by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced that it has released trading cards for Overwatch in conjunction with sports collectibles company Upper Deck. This marks the inaugural release of these trading cards, which will total a 125 card set. As quoted in the press release: The new product commemorates the … Continued









Overwatch League, a professional esports league owned by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) announced that it has released trading cards for Overwatch in conjunction with sports collectibles company Upper Deck. This marks the inaugural release of these trading cards, which will total a 125 card set.

As quoted in the press release:

The new product commemorates the Overwatch League’s inaugural season with a comprehensive 125-card base set, combined with multiple insert sets that celebrate key player and team moments throughout the season. Insert sets include Season 1 Highlights, League Leaders, Team Leaders, and unique Holo F/X cards featuring Overwatch League All-Stars on a layered holographic background. Fans can also find foil parallels of the base set and Infra-Sight cards with player images printed directly onto clear acetate. Rare single, duo, and trio Inks and Fragment cards feature one, two, or three player autographs, or swatches of player jerseys ­­that are embedded into the cards.

