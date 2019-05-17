Mogul Announces Partnership with Alliance

Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX:ESH), a company focused on tournaments and matchmaking in Australia, Latin America and Asia announced that it has partnered with European esports team Alliance on Thursday (May 16). As part of the deal, Mogul will gain exposure to Alliance’s 2.2 million fans, broadening its business into European markets. As quoted … Continued









Esports Mogul Asia Pacific Limited (ASX:ESH), a company focused on tournaments and matchmaking in Australia, Latin America and Asia announced that it has partnered with European esports team Alliance on Thursday (May 16). As part of the deal, Mogul will gain exposure to Alliance’s 2.2 million fans, broadening its business into European markets.

As quoted in the press release:

In this industry-first deal, Mogul will provide its market-leading esports tournament platform to assist Alliance in establishing an annual large-scale event series. This will be the first time an esports team will be able to run a tournament series under their own brand with over US$50,000 in cash and prizes on the line in 2019 alone. The event series will support amateur and semi-pro players across Europe, allowing Mogul to extend its reach across international esports ecosystem. Mogul is proud to continue to be pioneers of the esports industry, able to empower teams, event organisers, and brands with state-of-art administration and automation technology to run such large-scale events.

