Millennial Esports Reports 41 Percent Streaming Growth in Esports Market

Millennial Esports (TSXV:GAME), a company primarily focused on esports data and esports racing announced that Stream Hatchet, its esports data arm reported a 41 percent increase in esports streaming compared to the same time last year. In total, it reported an additional 746 million hours of esports streaming across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

As quoted in the press release:

According to Stream Hatchet’s deep insights, esports live streaming across all platforms including Twitch, YouTube Gaming and Mixer increased by more than 41 percent over the past 12 months – an incredible 746 million more hours watched compared to the previous year. Stream Hatchet provides these insights for key companies in the esports and gaming space across many facets, including the real-time metrics of the live stream audience and quantifying consumption of content. Stream Hatchet’s enhanced data analytic capabilities help major gaming brands understand deep trends related to their esports audiences. In addition to its streaming data intelligence, Stream Hatchet – known as the ‘Commscore of esports steaming’ – has confidential agreements with one of the world’s biggest social media sites, a leading research company and even a streaming platform that is buying services related to its own performance.

