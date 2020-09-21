Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Partnership with Dailey Training International

Alpha Esports Inc. (“Alpha”), is excited to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Dailey Training International, (“DTI”) a triad sports management firm, founded by Mr. Eric Dailey.









Alpha Esports Inc. (“Alpha”), is excited to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with Dailey Training International, (“DTI”) a triad sports management firm, founded by Mr. Eric Dailey. Dailey Training has established partnerships with companies such as Disney, ESPN, Eckerd College, St. Thomas University, and more.

Under its athletic, education and leadership departments, DTI orchestrates training camps, friendly competitions and humanitarian efforts to increase athletic participation and exposure. DTI also aims to increase sport-specific skill development and offer intensive off-season training for high school, collegiate, and professional athletes.

As the esports sector continues to gain traction and popularity, DTI will now expand their player development services to esports. Alpha, using its recently announced subscription service, GamerzArena+, will host online tournaments, contests, player development leagues and more for the existing client base in the DTI program, ultimately helping these gamers increase their foothold within esports.

“Dailey Training has established partnerships with many reputable organizations and we believe partnerships such as this will ultimately help drive traffic to GamerzArena, fast tracking our user growth on the platform,”said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. “We will continue to sign partnerships such as these, with traditional sports organizations and leagues, bridging the gap between traditional sports and esports.”

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Alpha Esports, a truly unique company in the esports space” said President of Dailey Training International, Eric Dailey. “The industry is set to take off with companies around the world investing in Esports and we could not be happier to find a partner such as Alpha.”

