Allied Esports Receives US$5 Million Investment from Brookfield Property

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) announced that Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) will become a shareholder of the company through a US$5 million equity investment.

As quoted in the press release:

Per the agreement and strategic alliance, Brookfield Properties, the global real estate operating arm of Brookfield Asset Management, will bring Allied Esports’ new on-mall esports venue concept to its existing retail destinations. The two companies will collaborate on the development of dedicated esports venues and gaming experiences that will be designed for tournament play of all levels, with PCs and consoles available for daily use, complete broadcast and streaming production capabilities, full food and beverage options, and experiential retail. “As esports continues a pattern of tremendous growth, infrastructure and the creation of live, in-person experiences for gamers of all levels will become paramount to the overall ecosystem and the communities that are being developed,” said Frank Ng, CEO of Allied Esports Entertainment. “Retail locations like shopping malls are the perfect foundation for this industry innovation and we’re excited to expand our on-mall presence with a global leader like Brookfield Properties.”

