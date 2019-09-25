Comscore Verifies Enthusiast Gaming as the Largest US Gaming Network

Year-to-date, Enthusiast Gaming has witnessed a 148 percent increase in views across its network of online gaming content.









Enthusiast Gaming (TSXV:EGLX), esports and gaming company has been identified by analytics company, Comscore as the largest online gaming network in the US. Year-to-date, Enthusiast Gaming has experienced a 148 percent uptick in total online views. Among Enthusiast Gaming’s competitors are Gamespot, IGN Entertainment and TWITCH.TV.

As quoted in the press release:

Enthusiast Gaming’s combined desktop, mobile and video views of its digital media network of websites and YouTube channels** are now 10% greater than the next nearest entity in the gaming information category, which includes other leading sites and networks such as TWITCH.TV, IGN Entertainment and GameSpot. (**Comscore Custom Reporting, (E) Enthusiast Gaming Network + Omnia, Unique Visitors (MMX MP) + Mobile YouTube Unique Visitors (VMX MP), Gaming Information, August 2019, U.S.) “Our goal at Enthusiast Gaming is to create the world’s largest network of gaming communities. This validation from a trusted third party clearly demonstrates our strategy of focusing on providing an engaging experience for gamers, through our network of websites, leading esports teams and content creators is working,” commented President of Enthusiast Gaming, Menashe Kestenbaum. “The advertising industry is recognizing that brands can find their customers within our network and we are now able to build compelling, custom advertising programs for those brands. Enthusiast Gaming provides both the scale and a cost effective way for marketers to reach their audience.”

