Alpha North: Bringing Esports to North America

Alpha North is a vertically-integrated esports organization that aims to be a leader in the North American esports sector. To achieve this goal, the company intends to operate in several subsectors of the industry, such as real estate, franchise centers, live events and IP creation. Alpha North also plans to offer online tournaments, production and broadcasting services and gamers the chance to enroll in esports academies and programs.

Within Alpha North’s portfolio is Waves E-Gaming, the first dedicated esports arena in Toronto, Canada and the only license issued by the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Waves facility provides a space for egamers to socialize, play, train and seek out recruitment opportunities. The facility generates revenue through four streams: memberships, events, sponsorships and food and beverage sales. Events make up the bulk of the facility’s revenue and contracts have been signed to host weekly and monthly events throughout the year. The company is also launching a gaming truck that folds out into a mobile arena complete with a competition stage and full-production capabilities.

Alpha North’s company highlights include the following:

The video game industry is expected to reach US$300 billion by 2025.

The Esports market to reach US$1.1 billion in 2019.

IPO expected to take place in 2019.

Owners of Canada’s first esports facility in Toronto.

Waves facility has over 80 computers and 20 gaming consoles and is capable of hosting over 20 tournaments annually.

Waves facility can hold up to 300 ticket holders.

Waves generates revenue through four main revenue streams: memberships, events, sponsorships and food and beverage sales.

The gaming truck, an 18-wheel, 35-ton semi-trailer, will be a mobile interactive touchpoint featuring a competition stage and full production facility connecting fans with their favorite teams and athletes.

