Yandex Partners with Two Major Banks in Russia

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), a company that provides 70 services extending from ecommerce, mobile applications and internet search services announced that it has launched its debit and credit card in partnership with two leading banks in Russia. Its Yandex.Plus cards partnered with Alfa-Bank and Tinkoff Bank, where cardholders can receive cash-back benefits, among other rewards.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to offer a useful and valuable banking product that gives our customers an opportunity to enjoy cashback rewards and discounts on Yandex services. This partnership is very important to us, as it provides access for our clients to top quality financial and non-financial services supplied by Alfa-Bank and Yandex,” says Michael Tuch, Retail Business Director of Alfa-Bank. “The Yandex.Plus bank card by Tinkoff Bank is the right banking product for the modern consumer. It is perfect for anyone who cannot imagine their life without technology, who values their time and uses Yandex services. This bank card offers all the benefits that a partnership between two of the largest ecosystems can provide – customer-oriented terms of service, cashback rewards, and access to Tinkoff lifestyle services,” says Artem Yamanov, Senior Vice President of Tinkoff Bank.

