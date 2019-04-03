Voleo Receives Best Stock Trading App Award from FinTech Breakthrough

Voleo Inc. (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to receive the 2019 Best Stock Trading App Award in the Investment Category from FinTech Breakthrough, an independent California-based organization that recognizes the top fintech companies and products in the financial services and technology industry.









Voleo Inc. (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to receive the 2019 Best Stock Trading App Award in the Investment Category from FinTech Breakthrough, an independent California-based organization that recognizes the top fintech companies and products in the financial services and technology industry. The award acknowledges the development and innovation that Voleo has achieved in the past year to deliver consumers a one-of-a-kind investing experience.

As a FinTech Breakthrough Award winner, Voleo will receive industry-wide recognition and co-marketing promotion through media and analyst outreach. In addition, participating in the highly-competitive Fintech Breakthrough Program builds valuable exposure to support the growth of Voleo’s organic user base in the U.S.A, where Voleo has launched its consumer-facing mobile and web investing platform. The award comes as Voleo prepares to go public through a reverse takeover transaction with Logan Resources Ltd. (see news release dated January 15, 2019 for the latest update).

“Winning the Best Stock Trading App Award represents Voleo’s success, so far, as a growing technology that combines the online brokerage model with social media. The FinTech Breakthrough Program recognizes Voleo’s ability to create the best experience for our users, making Voleo an attractive white-label solution for the banking sector, globally and especially in the U.S.A, where our subsidiary is a FINRA member,” commented Voleo CEO, Thomas Beattie. “On behalf of Voleo, I would like to thank FinTech Breakthrough and to congratulate the other award recipients who join us in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Program,” added Mr. Beattie.

James Johnson, Managing Director at FinTech Breakthrough, stated, “With over 3,500 nominations this year, coming in from all over the world, the FinTech Breakthrough judges, ultimately, selected Voleo for the Best Stock Trading App Award because they demonstrate a clear understanding of what will make a difference to the user investing experience, which then allows Voleo to adapt its millennial-friendly app to its B2B financial partners. Voleo was assessed by an independent panel of experts who have earned a reputation for fairness and credibility, and are committed to determining the break through winners for each award category.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

FinTech Breakthrough, part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, is an independent awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Investments, Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more.

For more information on FinTech Breakthrough, please visit http://www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Voleo Inc.

Voleo is a Canada-based mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo’s equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage and retain a new category of investors.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at https://ir.myvoleo.com.

Voleo has entered into an agreement, dated January 29, 2018, with Logan Resources Ltd (TSXV: LGR) with respect to a business combination as more fully described in Logan Resources Ltd’s news release dated January 30, 2018.

