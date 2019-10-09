Voleo and Convergence Partner in AI Platform Advancements

Convergence Concepts will utilize its experience in enterprise platforms to drive the commercialization of Voleo’s social trading app.









Voleo (TSXV:TRAD), a trading app for investment clubs announced that it has partnered with Convergence Concepts to integrate new developments to its trading platform. Through the partnership, Convergence will be integrating its artificial intelligence (AI) and user-experience expertise to further scale and commercialize Voleo’s social trading app.

A key outcome of the platform evolution is a unified codebase across all three platforms. This allows streamlined, efficient rollouts of new features and agile testing of marketing and user journeys as the business looks to scale its B2C customer base. The new react-based platforms will also support more nimble, robust integrations with future B2B partners, including credit unions and financial institutions worldwide. “Convergence is thrilled to become Voleo’s partner for product engineering and design, and it is a privilege to work with such a professional and experienced management team,” said Matthew Housser, CEO of Convergence. “We believe that the Voleo platform has huge potential in both the B2C and B2B fintech spaces, and we’re excited to help evolve and scale Voleo’s core platform and unique user experiences.” Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo, adds, “This partnership will allow Voleo to focus on its core – growth and scalability in both the B2C and B2B partnerships. We are hearing the feedback from our customers, and we are delivering. Later this year there will be more features and developments introduced into the platform, a direct result of customer interaction.”

