VersaPay Partners with Major US REIT Company

VersaPay (TSXV:VPY), a fintech company with a focus on accounts receivable automation and invoice solutions announced that it has partnered with a US REIT. Through this partnership, the company will apply VersaPay ARC solutions to enable tenants to transition from check payments to digital payments, in addition to an automated payment option. As quoted in … Continued









VersaPay (TSXV:VPY), a fintech company with a focus on accounts receivable automation and invoice solutions announced that it has partnered with a US REIT. Through this partnership, the company will apply VersaPay ARC solutions to enable tenants to transition from check payments to digital payments, in addition to an automated payment option.

As quoted in the press release:

With properties across the US, the client sought a solution that would drive strong tenant adoption and convert its high volume of check payments to digital. Versapay ARC creates an online payment experience for tenants that is convenient, secure, and if the tenant chooses, fully automated. VersaPay’s deep experience with MRI integrations further solidified the client’s choice to move online with ARC. “Our focus on automating the receivables process while enhancing the tenant experience has been very successful for our clients,” stated Craig O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer of VersaPay. “The commercial real estate sector continues to be a leading vertical for VersaPay, and we’re delighted to be working alongside yet another large US REIT to enhance the level of service offered to their tenants.”

Click here to read the full press release.