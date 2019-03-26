VersaPay Now a Certified Product Partner of MRI Software

VersaPay (TSXV:VPY) announced that they are now a certified product partner of MRI Software, a pioneer in the real-estate software industry. VersaPay, a company that provides automated, cloud-based account receivable solutions, will be able to provide new services to their growing client base of real-estate organizations. As quoted in the press release: “We’re thrilled that … Continued









VersaPay (TSXV:VPY) announced that they are now a certified product partner of MRI Software, a pioneer in the real-estate software industry. VersaPay, a company that provides automated, cloud-based account receivable solutions, will be able to provide new services to their growing client base of real-estate organizations.

As quoted in the press release:

“We’re thrilled that VersaPay has passed the rigorous certification process to become a certified product partner, said Ben Berk, Director of Partner Connect at MRI Software. “The achievement further strengthens MRI’s open and connected ecosystem and makes it even easier for our vast network of commercial real estate clients to implement receivables software.” “Our customer list of commercial real estate organizations continues to grow, and the MRI certification adds another layer of validation for existing and prospective clients,” said Craig O’Neill, Chief Executive Officer of VersaPay. “Commercial real estate represents a significant market vertical for VersaPay, and we are proud to be working alongside MRI to jointly serve clients.”

